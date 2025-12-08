AIBotics Ushers in a New Era as Intelligent Service Robotics Arrive in Tel Aviv, Redefining Human-Machine Interaction

MIAMI, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a developer and integrator of AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies and a subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF), today announced the arrival of the first shipment of service robots from KEENON Robotics in Tel Aviv, Israel. This initial shipment of service robots marked the Company's official entry into the Middle East market. AIBotics began delivery of the robots on Dec. 7, 2025, with deployment following immediately. AIBotics intends to announce a strategic partnership this week with a publicly traded company based in Israel.

The shipment follows the September purchase agreement under which AIBotics secured KEENON’s service robots to address labor shortages in industries such as food service, hospitality, retail, logistics, and healthcare. With labor supply constrained and demand rising, particularly in post-ceasefire Israel, AIBotics believes the robots will help alleviate staffing pressures and support efficient, uninterrupted operations across multiple service sectors.

Recent data confirms a surge in investment in Israel’s tech and startup ecosystem: Israeli startups raised approximately US$1.4 billion in November 2025, the highest monthly total in several years, according to reports from “Globes.” Over the first nine months of 2025, privately held tech companies in Israel secured US$7.03 billion; total 2025 funding is on track to exceed the amount raised in 2024, when privately held companies raised US$9.58 billion — a 38% increase over 2023. These figures reflect strong investor confidence and growing demand for innovation, automation, and advanced technologies.

“With KEENON’s robots arriving in Tel Aviv this week, AIBotics is proud to deliver immediate solutions to workforce shortages across key industries,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics. “Our goal is to support Israel’s economic recovery and growth by deploying advanced robotics that enhance efficiency, reduce labor constraints, and enable businesses to scale without sacrificing service quality.”

The initial deployment will focus on delivery robots in the food service and hospitality sectors. AIBotics and KEENON will closely monitor performance metrics, including throughput, reliability, and customer satisfaction, to guide future scaling.

Looking ahead, AIBotics plans to roll out KEENON's next-generation humanoid service robots — the "XMAN" series. The Company views humanoid robots as the next chapter in automation: fully adaptable, multi-task capable units designed to operate in complex, dynamic environments common to retail, hospitality, and urban service infrastructure. KEENON recently unveiled the XMAN-F1, a bipedal humanoid robot built on its Visual-Language-Action (VLA) model for versatile service applications.

The timing of this launch is particularly significant, as regional labor shortages and war-related costs are challenging many businesses in Israel. By offering advanced robotics as an alternative to traditional labor, AIBotics aims to help local companies mitigate staffing constraints, maintain operational continuity, and adapt to evolving economic conditions.

Support for robotics is gaining national attention, led by President Trump’s administration, which is now prioritizing robotics and advanced manufacturing as the next phase of America’s AI strategy. The administration is exploring new federal initiatives — including a potential executive order and dedicated working groups — to accelerate adoption and strengthen U.S. competitiveness against countries like China, where industrial robot deployment is already significantly higher. This policy shift reflects a broader global trend toward automation as businesses respond to labor shortages, rising operating costs, and growing demand for intelligent robotics solutions.

Representatives of AIBotics will attend the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, alongside KEENON Robotics. CES, the premier global event for consumer electronics and emerging technology, provides a platform for AIBotics to showcase its service robots and next-generation XMAN humanoids to investors, technology buyers, media, and global partners. The Company invites stakeholders to visit its booth and explore how AIBotics aims to lead the next wave of automation and intelligent robotics adoption worldwide.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies designed to solve real-world challenges. Its flagship product, the Phill Robot™, is an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality recovery with IoT integration. The Company is also focused on the next generation of artificial intelligence, systems capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving outcomes without direct human input. To accelerate this vision, AIBotics has partnered to co-develop a next-generation autonomous operating platform.

Blending hardware expertise with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself as a leader in personal robotics, healthcare, wellness, and hospitality. The Company is expanding e-commerce distribution and pilot programs for Phill while also investing in R&D for its intelligent assistant platform.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.aibotics.ai

