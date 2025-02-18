Stowe Insurance Agency Selects EZLynx to Bring All Data and Processes into One System

Lewisville, TX., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Stowe Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx management system to manage all policy workflows and business operations in a single system. From sales and marketing to quoting, servicing and renewals, EZLynx management system will allow staff at Stowe Insurance agency to stay within a single system, reducing manual rekeying of information as data flows throughout each stage of policy lifecycle and enabling staff to focus more time on serving clients.

“As an agency that’s been around since 1906, we have multiple places where data is stored, both digital and paper, processes that need digitizing, and applications that don’t talk to each other,” said Thomas Stowe, agent, Stowe Insurance Agency. “Joining SIAA was our first step in our growth plan and now we are ready for EZLynx to bring everything under one roof for us, while delivering policy workflow automation that will give us the time to focus on growing our business.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Over time, agencies experiencing growth – especially well-established ones – can find themselves with processes and information stuck in print paper and different systems, creating inefficiencies and holding them back from selling and servicing,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx’s all-in-one system will digitize, automate and streamline previously clunky, time-consuming processes across the policy lifecycle, allowing Stowe Insurance Agency to create a runway for growth.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.