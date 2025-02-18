John Snow Labs to Present Latest Advances in Healthcare Generative AI at HIMSS 2025

LEWES, Del., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the details of its participation at the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from March 3-6 in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO David Talby will speak about new, state-of-the-art capabilities in healthcare AI with partners Databricks, Carahsoft, and AWS, respectively.

The largest gathering of healthcare technology professionals worldwide, HIMSS brings together more than 30,000 attendees to discuss global health topics shaping the next generation of healthcare. John Snow Labs will join partners on the show floor to demonstrate its part in this ecosystem in the following sessions:

3pm PT, Tuesday, March 4: Unifying Multimodal Patient Data with Medical LLMs (Databricks booth #4360)

This talk will explore a new capability that transforms diverse clinical data (EHR, FHIR, notes, and PDFs) into a unified patient timeline, enabling natural language question answering. Combining healthcare-specific LLMs along with a terminology service and scalable data ingestion pipelines, it excels in complex queries and is ideal for organizations seeking OMOP data enrichment.

10am-12pm PT, Wednesday, March 5: The Medical Research Agent (CarahSoft booth #2216)

David will demonstrate state-of-the-art accuracy of the Medical Research Agent medical LLM, automated systematic reviews, and question answering on private and public knowledge bases.

9am PT Thursday, March 6: Automated DICOM Deidentification with AWS HealthImaging (AWS booth #4624)

This talk will explore John Snow Labs’ turnkey, regulatory-grade DICOM image deidentification on AWS HealthImaging, including both metadata and pixel-level PHI, integrated with AWS HealthImaging to support compliance and scale.

“With no shortage of AI solutions on the market, few can say they are delivering state-of-the-art results, updated daily with the latest research and advances in the field,” said Talby. “John Snow Labs is excited to showcase how we’re helping leading healthcare organizations leverage accurate, safe, and responsible AI, already making an impact on research, patient care, and operations.”

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Spark NLP, Healthcare NLP, the Healthcare GPT LLM, the Generative AI Lab No-Code Platform, and the Medical Chatbot, John Snow Labs' award-winning medical AI software powers the world's leading pharmaceuticals, academic medical centers, and health technology companies.

