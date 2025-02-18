Coalesce Announces Top System Integrator Partners for 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce, the data transformation company, today announced its 2024 Systems Integrator (SI) Partners of the Year, recognizing top partners across North America, Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA), and Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) for their outstanding contributions to customer success, data innovation, and solution development. These partners have demonstrated deep expertise in the Coalesce platform, delivering scalable and impactful data solutions for organizations worldwide.

“Our SI partners play a critical role in the success of our customers, and we’re thrilled to recognize this year’s standout partners for their expertise and commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data,” said Courtney Heithoff, Director of SI Alliances at Coalesce.

And the winners are:

U.S. Partner of the Year – Hakkoda

Hakkoda has been recognized as the U.S. Partner of the Year for its deep commitment to helping enterprises modernize their data strategies using Coalesce. With a strong focus on Snowflake and next-generation data architectures, Hakkoda has consistently delivered exceptional value to customers, leveraging Coalesce’s metadata-driven automation to streamline data transformation and enable organizations to get the most out of their Snowflake investment.

“We are proud to be recognized as Coalesce’s U.S. SI Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Ryan Tucker, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Hakkoda. “This achievement reflects our joint commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions and helping our clients simplify and accelerate their data architectures with the best tools the Modern Data Stack has to offer. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Coalesce to solve some of the gnarliest challenges in the modern data landscape, and are confident we will continue to drive success and growth for our joint clients in the years ahead.”

U.S. Emerging Partner of the Year – phData

phData has earned the U.S. Emerging Partner of the Year award for its rapid adoption of Coalesce and its ability to drive innovative, scalable data solutions. By integrating Coalesce’s automation-first approach with its robust data engineering and analytics capabilities, phData has helped organizations unlock new efficiencies in their data engineering workflows.

“This award is a testament to the strong partnership we’ve built and the impact we’ve delivered together for our joint customers,” said Sam Mehlhaff, SVP of Marketing and Partnerships at phData. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with the Coalesce team and look forward to driving even more success in 2025.”

EMEA Partner of the Year – Nextview Consulting

Nextview Consulting has been named EMEA Partner of the Year for its outstanding expertise in data strategy, governance, and digital transformation. Nextview has played a crucial role in driving adoption of Coalesce’s platform in the region, helping customers simplify complex data workflows and optimize performance.

"Winning the European Partner of the Year is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering best-in-class data solutions,” said Ralph Knoops, Managing Data and Analytics Consultant at Nextview. “Coalesce’s platform has been instrumental in our ability to drive efficiency and innovation for our clients."

EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year – Kemb

Kemb has been recognized as the EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year for its rapid growth and strong execution in data modernization initiatives. By leveraging Coalesce’s metadata-driven approach and intuitive feature set, Kemb has helped organizations across the region modernize their data environments with speed and precision.

“Coalesce has revolutionized how our clients approach data transformation and significantly improved the way they create and update their business logic,” said Konstantin Wemhöner, CDO at Kemb. “We’re excited to continue growing our partnership and helping even more organizations achieve data excellence.”

ANZ Partner of the Year – FIRN

FIRN has been awarded ANZ Partner of the Year for its leadership in bringing Coalesce’s transformative data solutions to the Australia-New Zealand region. FIRN’s expertise in cloud data platforms and commitment to customer success have made it a driving force in the adoption of Coalesce across the region.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to building business value and driving customer growth through innovation, collaboration, and impactful solutions,” said Nick Lupis, Managing Director at FIRN. “We look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

Commitment to Partner Success

Coalesce’s SI Partner Program is designed to empower partners with the technology, training, and support needed to drive successful data initiatives for their customers. As organizations scale their data operations at an accelerating pace, Coalesce remains committed to fostering strong partnerships that enable successfully delivering data projects now, and in the future.

