Customer reviews help Rightworks collect nine G2 Winter 2025 badges

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce its OneSpace platform was awarded nine badges in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports. The recognition marks Rightworks’ 15th consecutive quarter being awarded top honors in G2’s market reports, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Rightworks OneSpace earned the following recognition in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports:

Leader

Leader — Small-Business

Small-Business High Performer (for OneSpace Firm)

(for OneSpace Firm) High Performer

High Performer — Mid-Market

Mid-Market High Performer — Small-Business

Small-Business Users Love Us

Best Support — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Easiest To Do Business With



“Earning a spot in a G2 Report is a testament to the positive experiences of real users,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “Congratulations to Rightworks for their inclusion in G2 Reports for the winter 2025 season, powered by their customers’ authentic reviews.”

Rightworks achieved Leader and High Performer recognition after receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in each category. In G2’s Winter 2025 Reports, just 4% of the Software & Services received a Leader badge.

“We are honored to begin the new year receiving high ratings from G2 and our customers. As the accounting profession enters another busy tax season, equipping our customers with powerful and purpose-built solutions is our highest priority,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks.

More than 100 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Visit Rightworks’ G2 page to read user reviews and learn more.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

