NANO Nuclear Energy Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Four New Patent Applications Updated

Protections Surrounding Key Enabling ALIP Technology Adds to NANO Nuclear’s Stable of Granted or Acquired Patents and Patent Applications

New York, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has filed four new separate utility patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to NANO Nuclear’s Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) technology.

The ALIP technology, a thermal management and distribution system which is based on electromagnetic (rather than mechanical) pumps, is a core technology in the development of advanced molten-salt and liquid-metal nuclear reactors. By utilizing a time-varying magnetic field, ALIPs enable the movement of conductive fluids without mechanical components, reducing wear and maintenance requirements while increasing efficiency.

The ALIP technology, acquired by NANO Nuclear last year and part of its suite of energy systems, is considered a key-enabling technology for the development of advanced nuclear reactors, not only for NANO Nuclear’s microreactors in development but as a third-party commercial opportunity for other advanced nuclear reactor systems.

In addition to enhancing energy conversion cycles, optimizing thermal management, and ensuring operational longevity in high-temperature applications across the energy, propulsion, and industrial sectors, applications of the ALIP technology extend beyond nuclear energy to space power and propulsion systems, industrial cooling systems, and defense applications, positioning NANO Nuclear at the forefront of emerging high-performance fluid control markets.

A U.S. Department of Energy’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III project is ongoing to refine the ALIP technology, led by inventor and NANO Nuclear’s Head of Thermal Hydraulics and Space Program Dr. Carlos O. Maidana, with a view to separately commercialize the technology as a component for liquid metal and all molten salt-based nuclear reactors.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy's Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) technology cross-sectional visualization.

“The development and eventual commercialization of the ALIP technology is essential for advancing next-generation nuclear reactor solutions,” said Carlos O. Maidana, Ph.D., Head of Thermal Hydraulics and Space Program of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Filing these utility patents highlights our commitment to leading the charge in next-generation technologies that are critical to the ongoing evolution of advanced energy systems. I’m pleased to have housed these inventions within NANO Nuclear and to lead the team to progress and refine this technology.”

The newly filed patent applications include:

Patent Application # 19/030,148, titled “Integrated platform and method for optimizing an electromagnetic pump,” relates to the development of software for the design of annular linear induction pumps.

Patent Application # 19/030,130, titled “Electromagnetic pump system and method for moving conducting fluid,” relates to the design of the next generation of annular linear induction pumps.

Patent Application # 19/030,098, titled “Electromagnetic pump and method for manufacturing the same,” relates to the advanced manufacturing of annular linear induction pumps.

Patent Application # 19/030,068, titled “Cooling system for electromagnetic pump system,” relates to the design of a micro-channel cooling system, using advanced manufacturing methods, for annular linear induction pumps operating at very high temperature.



These intellectual properties are expected to provide enhanced component life span and operation metrics in all advanced molten-salt and liquid-metal reactors, including NANO Nuclear’s KRONOS MMR™, LOKI MMR™, and ODIN portable microreactor, all of which are currently in development.

“The filing of these additional utility patents further bolsters our intellectual property portfolio and helps to ensure the protection of our progress in developing this key enabling technology,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “We believe that the ALIP technology will be instrumental in the development and optimization of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors, and I’m pleased with the progress Dr. Maidana has overseen through the SBIR Phase III program. We look forward to continuing our progress with ALIP with a view towards including in it our own microreactors in development as well as seeking to separately commercialize it as soon as possible.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. NANO Nuclear is also developing patented stationary KRONOS MMR™ Energy System and space focused, portable LOKI MMR™.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those related to (i) the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the patent applications described herein and (ii) the future prospects for the ALIP technology generally as part of NANO Nuclear’s reactors in development or via separate commercialization. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues, securing intellectual property protection, and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment