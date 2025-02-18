ServiceTrade Research Reveals Strategies for Attracting, Hiring, and Retaining Techs Amid Today’s Top Business Challenge: The Skilled Labor Shortage

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, an innovative software platform designed to optimize commercial service business operations for growth and profit, released the 2025 Technician Insights Report today to help commercial service business owners address the most significant challenge they face today – a critical shortage of skilled labor. There is currently a 14-20% skilled labor shortfall in the commercial fire and mechanical markets, further complicated by 6-8% industry growth and a rapidly aging workforce. ServiceTrade surveyed 650 technicians in the fire safety and mechanical services industries, discovering the top drivers of job satisfaction, common frustrations, and improvement opportunities shared across the profession.

“Skilled technicians are the heart of commercial service businesses, yet the industry is facing a critical shortage of these highly skilled professionals,” said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. “Building an efficient, satisfied, and dedicated workforce is essential to achieving business results. Our Technician Insights Report uncovers the factors that drive technician satisfaction and productivity, enabling business owners to differentiate their work environment and attract and retain a more satisfied workforce.”

Unprecedented Market Growth Drives Technician Demand

The ServiceTrade report reveals that 54% of technicians feel their profession provides a solid financial future. When asked what they like most about their profession, 17% cited competitive pay and benefits. The survey reveals that techs prioritize earning potential, supportive management, and opportunities for training and growth provided by their companies.

In the U.S., the commercial HVAC market is expected to grow to $15.70 billion by 2029, necessitating an 8% increase in the technician workforce. The commercial fire protection sector is expected to increase by 4.1% annually, requiring a 6% increase in technicians over the same period. Further exacerbating the lack of talent, about 26% of technicians are nearing retirement age, while 31% of business owners say retaining skilled technicians is already a significant challenge.

Tech Satisfaction is Key To Retaining Top Techs

Technicians want to be productive, do good work, and be recognized for it. The ServiceTrade report reveals techs are frustrated by non-maintenance tasks that consume valuable time, such as manual paperwork (49%), inefficient office communication (22%), and customer miscommunication (18%). Inefficient travel and job scheduling (11%) or arriving at the job site without the right equipment and tools (17%) also negatively affect job satisfaction. The report provides insights to help businesses improve technicians’ job satisfaction, ability to serve customers, perform daily tasks, and progress in their careers.

Technicians need easier access to job or customer information (24%)

They want more training (27%) and professional development opportunities (49%)

Most technicians surveyed say that more flexible schedules and a better work/life balance (59%) could improve their job satisfaction.



ServiceTrade Enables Tech Satisfaction, Better Customer Service, and Business Performance

“Addressing the skilled labor shortage is not just a challenge, but an opportunity to invest in the future of our workforce,” said Jim Pauley, NFPA CEO, in a statement. “In 2025, we can expect to see more organizations focused on talent development, embracing innovation, and supporting education and training to help bridge the gap…”

In 2025, almost half of commercial fire service organizations (49%) plan to adopt more digital tools within day-to-day operations to streamline work, share knowledge, and collaborate with peers. ServiceTrade’s service management platform enables techs to increase field performance by 52%, while business owners simplify back office operations by 12%, reduce time spent on communications and admin, and win and keep 36% more profitable customers. The platform automates customer communications and syncs data to the office without requiring manual paperwork. It guides techs through efficient job completion and helps them proactively identify needed repairs and inspections, increasing work orders by 15%. By harnessing the power of ServiceTrade, companies can improve technician satisfaction and operational excellence while ensuring quality customer service.



For more information on the 2025 Technician Insights Report and to explore its full findings, please visit—https://servicetrade.com/knowledge-base/technician-insights-report/

To learn more about ServiceTrade:

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

Media Contact:

Media@Ktcmarketingandpr.com