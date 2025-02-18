Tive’s Chief Customer Officer Michelle Korte Named Among 2024’s Top Women Leaders in Software

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is proud to announce that Michelle Korte, the company’s Chief Customer Officer, has been named one of the “ Top 50 Women Leaders in Software of 2024 ” by The Software Report.

This annual award recognizes exceptional women across the software industry—including founders, CEOs, COOs, VPs, and other executives—who are driving innovation and excellence in companies worldwide. The 2024 awardees represent a diverse range of businesses, from startups to multinational corporations, and span regions from the United States to Brazil, India to Australia, and beyond. These women leaders are not only shaping the future of software, they are breaking down barriers and fostering global collaboration in technology.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized among this esteemed group of women who are making a profound impact in the software industry,” said Michelle Korte, Chief Customer Officer at Tive. “At Tive, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable supply chain visibility solutions that empower our customers—and I am proud to be part of a company that prioritizes innovation, customer success, and global collaboration.”

As Chief Customer Officer, Korte leads Tive’s customer success strategy, ensuring that businesses worldwide achieve maximum value from the company’s real-time shipment tracking solutions. Her leadership has been instrumental in strengthening customer relationships, driving operational efficiency, and advancing Tive’s mission to provide unparalleled supply chain insights.

Since joining Tive in March of 2021, Michelle’s unwavering focus on growth—and providing an outstanding customer experience—has been key to building and scaling Tive’s customer success organization. The group has grown from a modest team of four to an impressive 70 strong—all while upholding a customer-centric culture that has earned Tive an outstanding NPS score of 49.

During Michelle’s tenure as CCO, the following achievements reflect the high standards she sets, as well as the impact of her leadership:

Customer Support has achieved a remarkable 90% CSAT year-to-date for the team’s responses to customers

Account Management has maintained an impressive 98% year-to-date Customer Revenue Retention

The Reverse Logistics team saw over 78% growth in returns year-over-year through the Tive Green Program—demonstrating that supply chain sustainability is important to both Tive and its customers

Managed Services experienced a significant 58% year-over-year revenue growth

The full list of 50 winners is available on The Software Report website .

