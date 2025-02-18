Austin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circuit Protection Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Circuit Protection Market Size was valued at USD 49.28 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.52 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.79% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The growing demand for advanced safety and protection solutions across multiple industries is likely to propel the growth of the market. In terms of region, between 2020 and 2023, global usage of circuit protection technologies has markedly increased, particularly across developing industrial as well as infrastructure growth markets. Technology related to circuit protection is also progressing on a regional basis, with innovations designed to cater to regional industry needs. Moreover, it is anticipated that surge in installation and maintenance services is propelling demand across various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and power generation owing to increasing focus towards enhancing performance, reliability, and longevity of circuit protection systems.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric (Miniature Circuit Breakers, Residual Current Devices)

(Miniature Circuit Breakers, Residual Current Devices) Eaton Corporation (Circuit Breakers, Fuse Holders)

(Circuit Breakers, Fuse Holders) ABB (Molded Case Circuit Breakers, Surge Protective Devices)

(Molded Case Circuit Breakers, Surge Protective Devices) Siemens (Circuit Breakers, Surge Arresters)

(Circuit Breakers, Surge Arresters) General Electric (GE) (Air Circuit Breakers, Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters)

(Air Circuit Breakers, Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters) Rockwell Automation (Overload Relays, Circuit Protectors)

(Overload Relays, Circuit Protectors) Bel Fuse Inc. (Polyfuse Resettable Fuses, Circuit Protection Modules)

(Polyfuse Resettable Fuses, Circuit Protection Modules) Littelfuse (Glass Fuse, Semiconductor Fuses)

(Glass Fuse, Semiconductor Fuses) Mersen (Fuse Holders, High-Speed Fuses)

(Fuse Holders, High-Speed Fuses) TE Connectivity (Circuit Protection Fuses, Circuit Breakers)

(Circuit Protection Fuses, Circuit Breakers) Amphenol (Circuit Breakers, Fuses)

(Circuit Breakers, Fuses) NTE Electronics (Fuses, Circuit Breakers)

(Fuses, Circuit Breakers) Farnell (Thermal Circuit Breakers, Glass Fuses)

(Thermal Circuit Breakers, Glass Fuses) Cooper Bussmann (Buss Fuses, Circuit Protection Devices)

(Buss Fuses, Circuit Protection Devices) Panasonic (Resettable Fuses, Circuit Breakers)

(Resettable Fuses, Circuit Breakers) Honeywell (Circuit Breakers, Surge Protectors)

(Circuit Breakers, Surge Protectors) Littelfuse (Automotive Fuses, Surface Mount Fuses)

(Automotive Fuses, Surface Mount Fuses) Vishay Intertechnology (TVS Diodes, Circuit Protection Devices)

(TVS Diodes, Circuit Protection Devices) NXP Semiconductors (ESD Protection Devices, Overvoltage Protection)

(ESD Protection Devices, Overvoltage Protection) Wurth Elektronik (Polymeric PTC Fuses, Circuit Breakers).

Circuit Protection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 49.28 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 81.52 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.79% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Circuit Breaker, Fuse, HD Pro, Inrush Current Limiter, Mobile Power Protection, Overvoltage Protection, PTC Devices, GFCI)

• By Application (Agriculture, Automotive, Commercial & Residential Building, Household Appliances, HVAC, Power Generation, Recreational Vehicle (RV), Telecom, Others)

• By Channel (OEM, Retail, Wholesale) Key Drivers • Driving Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Through Advanced Circuit Protection Solutions for a Greener Future.

• Enhancing Reliability in Complex Systems Through Advanced Circuit Protection Solutions for Critical Industries.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Product, Circuit Breaker dominating and HD Pro (High-Demand Professional) Fastest Growing

The circuit breaker segment dominated the global circuit protection market in 2023, accounting for a 22.67% revenue share, due to it being pivotal to prevention of electrical overloads and short circuits in different industries. These devices find application in power distribution networks, residential buildings, industrial environments, and infrastructure projects, and their advantage of resetting them after tripping is one of the merits over fuses unsuitable as they cannot be reset, used in electrical circuits requiring replacement.

The HD Pro (High-Demand Professional) segment is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 6.6%, due to demand across high-performance applications such as in environments like heavy industry, data centers and advanced manufacturing. CTC Global stock has clear bolt on acquisitions in European markets (Carbon core, Carbon Pro) and also the Danish market (Pro Cables) in terms of composite ducting, supplying composite cable tools, and embedded solutions. The ongoing digital transformation and interconnectivity of industries are fueling the need for robust protection solutions capable of handling heavy power loads and ensuring operational reliability.

By Application, Power Generation Dominating and HVAC Fastest Growing

The power generation application led the global circuit protection market in 2023, contributing 21% to the total revenue. This is largely because reliable infrastructure will become increasingly important in terms of power generation, especially with the growing dependence on renewable sources, including solar and wind. With these sources playing an increasingly relevant role in the world energy matrix, the need for effective circuit protection has become stronger to keep safe operations in both traditional and renewable power generation plants. However, There are also a lot of devices that you can use for circuit protection.

The HVAC segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.75%, due to a rise in energy-efficient HVAC systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With the growing trend of smarter buildings designed to conserve energy, HVAC systems are being supported with advanced technology, making proven circuit protection solutions imperative for ensuring operational safety and preventing component failure when power devices are being switched on and off continuously.

By Channel, OEMs dominating and Wholesale Fastest Growing

OEMs dominated the global circuit protection market in 2023, capturing over 54% of the market share. This is because OEMs play a crucial role in designing integrated circuit protection solutions for individual applications. OEMs also build the circuit protection devices into their equipment, allowing for safe, optimized equipment that can deliver the performance users need.

The wholesale segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.25%. This is due mainly to the increased need for circuit protection in sectors like construction, telecommunications, and renewable energy, as well as the growing complexity of electrical systems. Wholesalers play an important role in the distribution channel of circuit protection products, as they ensure easy and higher access to the solutions with many different manufacturers to simplify the procurement process for the industries that need advanced circuit protection solutions.

North America Leads Circuit Protection Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America led the circuit protection market in 2023 with a revenue share of 36%, driven by advanced infrastructure, a strong industrial foundation, and significant investments in technology and energy. The presence of major players in the U.S. and Canada, coupled with stringent safety regulations, fueled the market's growth across sectors like automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy. The increasing adoption of smart grid technologies and electric vehicles further boosted the demand for sophisticated circuit protection solutions in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 6.25%. Increasing energy requirements due to fast industrialization, urbanization in China, India and Southeast Asia and healthy growth in electronics and automotive manufacturing sectors are driving this market. Government initiatives supporting renewable energy and smart infrastructure also contribute to the region’s growth, attracting both local and international players.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Circuit Protection Utilization Rates, by Region, (2020-2023)

5.2 Circuit Protection Technological Trends, by Region

5.3 Circuit Protection Installation and Maintenance Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Circuit Protection Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Circuit Protection Market Segmentation, by Channel

9. Circuit Protection Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

