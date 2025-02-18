U.S. Marine Corps Awards Concurrent Technologies Corporation a Prime Position on a Multiple Award Task Order Contract

Johnstown, PA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is honored to be chosen as one of the prime awardees on the highly competitive multi-year contract to provide professional services to the Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM).

CTC is now eligible to compete for task orders under the contract, which encompasses a broad spectrum of professional services across MCICOM’s various directorates, including program management, operations, communications, and facilities support.

“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our Marine Corps clients,” said Susan Van Scoyoc, CTC’s Energy, Resilience & Sustainability Division Vice President. “This opportunity will allow us to bring our ‘True Partner’ philosophy to other organizations across MCICOM.”

CTC will provide expertise in critical areas such as policy development, decision support & data analysis, program management, comprehensive installation planning and cyber security. We will be supported by nine exceptional partners. These subcontractors include large, small, and disadvantaged businesses hand-picked for their unique capabilities and demonstrated understanding of the Marine Corps missions.

“We are honored by MCICOM’s continued trust in our ability to successfully lead efforts in this area,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “In addition to this contract, CTC provides technical and programmatic support to MCICOM’s Facility-Related Controls Systems Program, as well as the Marine Corps’ efforts at HQ Marine Corps, Regions, and Installations, where we support developing and implementing strategic vision to address comprehensive energy security and resilience requirements worldwide.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment