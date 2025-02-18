Membrane Bioreactor Market to USD 5.46 billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Demand for Advanced Wastewater Treatment Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Membrane Bioreactor Market Size was esteemed at USD 4.01 billion in 2023 and is supposed to arrive at USD 5.46 billion by 2032, developing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”





Download PDF Sample of Membrane Bioreactor Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2468

Key Companies:

SUEZ: (MBR ZeeWeed technology)

Kubota Corporation: (Kubota MBR Membrane Units)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC: (MemPulse MBR system)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation: (STERAPORE MBR Membrane Modules)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.: (Toray Membranes for MBR)

CITIC Envirotech Ltd.: (Memstar MBR system)

Koch Separation Solutions” (PURON MBR Modules)

ALFA LAVAL: (MBR Membranes and Solutions)

Veolia: (Biostyr and AnoxKaldnes MBBR)

Aquatech International LLC: (BioMOD MBR systems)

GEA Group: (MBR Filtration Systems)

Pentair:(X-Flow MBR Membranes)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation: (Hitachi MBR Systems)

HUBER SE: (Membrane Filtration Systems for MBR)

Siemens AG: (MBR Solutions for Industrial and Municipal Wastewater)

Hydranautics (Nitto Group): (Hydranautics Membranes for MBR)

GE Water & Process Technologies: (ZeeWeed Membrane Bioreactor Systems)

Ovivo: (Ovivo MBR technology)

Degremont Technologies: (SUEZ) (Ultrafiltration and Membrane Bioreactor Systems)

LG Chem: (LG Water Solutions for MBR)

Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.01 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-Tubular)

• By Configuration (Submerged, Side Stream)

• By Application (Municipal, Industrial) Key Drivers • The rising global population and urbanization are increasing the need for efficient wastewater treatment, boosting the adoption of MBR systems for their high efficiency and low environmental impact.

• Technological advancements in membrane materials and filtration efficiency have reduced costs, improved system performance, and extended the lifespan of MBR syste

If You Need Any Customization on Membrane Bioreactor Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2468

Dominance of Hollow Fiber, Submerged Configuration, and Application Segments in the Membrane Bioreactor Market

By Product: In 2023, the hollow fiber segment accounted for more than 54.06% of the total revenue share. Hollow fiber membranes have reduced operational and maintenance expenses compared to multi-tubular and flat sheet membrane bioreactors. In addition, hollow fiber bioreactors are frequently utilized in a range of applications including desalination, filtration, biochemical reactions, and gas separation. .

By Configuration: In 2023, the submerged segment dominated with more than 78.12% due to its reduced energy consumption, improved biodegradation efficiency, and lower fouling rate in comparison to side stream membrane bioreactors. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of submerged bioreactors within the industrial field is expected to drive growth within the segment.

By Application: In 2023, the municipal application segment dominated with more than 62% in 2024, driven by the growing demand for efficient wastewater treatment in urban areas. Rapid population growth and strict environmental regulations fuel the need for advanced MBR technologies. The compact design and high-quality effluent make MBR systems ideal for municipal use.

Asia Pacific dominated the Membrane Bioreactor Market with a revenue share exceeding 42.08% in 2023.

The region’s dominance is attributed to a significant increase in the industrial sector, particularly in chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industries. As these sectors continue to grow, the demand for membrane bioreactors to treat wastewater effectively and meet regulatory standards is on the rise.

North America will experience a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the predicted time frame.

The region’s growth is driven by advancements in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive production plants. The need for efficient wastewater treatment solutions in these industries, combined with the region's technological advancements, is expected to fuel market growth.

Recent Developments

In January 2023: Kovalus Separation Solutions (KSS) partnered with Aqana to offer anaerobic wastewater treatment technology in North America. The collaboration integrates MBBR, MBR, and RO technologies to address industrial wastewater challenges. The partnership aims to enhance treatment efficiency and environmental compliance for industrial customers.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation, by Configuration

9. Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Membrane Bioreactor Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2468

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.