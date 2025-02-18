Big Screen Entertainment Group Drops First Trailer and Poster for Marilyn Monroe Documentary

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary on movie icon Marilyn Monroe.

The promo gives viewers an intriguing look at “Hollywood Legends: The Marilyn Monroe Story,” an engrossing, illuminating and in-depth tribute to the enduring legacy of the timeless trailblazer.

It features footage shot at the Hollywood Museum, which houses the nation’s largest public exhibit of Marilyn costumes, props, posters and photographs and is in the same Los Angeles building where make up maestro Max Factor first dyed her hair blonde to create the star’s famous look.

Produced by BSEG's Chief Executive, Kimberley Kates, the documentary will premiere on Big Screen’s streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment, as the flagship offering of new series “Hollywood Legends,” celebrating a range of classic stars.

BSEG Chief Operating Officer Sandro Monetti, a Marilyn Monroe expert who appears in the documentary, said: “As much as this is a forward-looking company, evidenced by our recent streaming deals and AI partnerships, Big Screen is also committed to shining a spotlight on the enduring legacy of classic cinema and few Hollywood stars are as significant and sensational as Marilyn.”

Filmed at historic locations across Los Angeles, this tribute to the screen great gives a new generation of viewers the chance to appreciate the impact and influence of the fabled actress.

Trailer link: https://youtu.be/7j_AQIzXMZs

About Big Screen:

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company dedicated to delivering compelling and captivating content to global audiences. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, BSEG continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, shaping the future of entertainment.

