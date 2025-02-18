Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to Hit USD 15.69 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.21% - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The liver cancer therapeutics market is set to grow at a phenomenal pace due to the growing incidence rate of Liver Cancer worldwide along with targeted therapy and immunotherapy being the mainstays in its treatment along with flourishing medical initiatives to provide the best of treatment available to patients on a global scale. The surge in cases of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), linked to factors such as hepatitis infections, alcohol consumption, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is accelerating the demand for effective treatments.





The growing number of regulatory approvals and the launch of innovative therapies are propelling the liver cancer therapeutics market forward.

Segmentation Analysis

By Therapy

In 2023, targeted therapy emerged as the leading segment, accounting for 56% of the market share. The dominance is attributed to the growing adoption of personalized medicine as well as the increase in cases of liver cancer. Targeted therapies work on particular molecular targets related to cancer, providing a more precise treatment with potentially less adverse effects than traditional chemotherapy. The targeted therapies are not only effective towards cancer cell proliferation and apoptosis but also have favourable effects at the physician's behest. In addition, ongoing research and development of new targeted agents are anticipated to expand this segment.

By Drug Type

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) segment accounted for the largest market share of 38% in 2023. The increasing global incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of primary liver cancer, has increased the need for effective therapies. Moreover, the improvement of diagnostic methodologies has led to the intimacy and performance of HCC diagnosis. In addition, the increasing number of new drugs developed for specific pathways that have been reported to be responsible for HCC progression is further propelling the growth of this segment. The introduction of combination therapies, integrating targeted agents with immunotherapies, is anticipated to further enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes in HCC management.

By Distribution Channel

In 2023, hospital pharmacies held a significant market share. The rise in patients suffering from the liver caused an increase in demand for hospital pharmacies specialized liver cancer medications. Hospitals also operate as core diagnosis and treatment units for cancer in many locations and offer ready access to an in-depth catalog of therapeutic models including newly authorized products. Increased importance on bringing to market innovative models of treatments along with receipt of regulatory clearance further strengthened hospital pharmacy importance for providing therapeutics against liver cancer. For example, in October 2022, Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced that Innovent obtained the NMPA's approval for the sNDA of CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) to treat patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Segments

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

By Type

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Cholangio Carcinoma

Hepatoblastoma

Others

By Distribution Chanel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for 43% of market share in 2023. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a high prevalence of liver cancer, has driven the demand for advanced therapeutic options. The introduction of novel therapeutics in the region has been possible due to the presence of key market players and R&D activities. For instance, in April 2023, the phase III IMbrave050 clinical trial demonstrated that the use of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) as adjuvant therapy improved recurrence-free survival in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma after surgical resection or ablation.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Hepatitis and lifestyle factors are driving increasing cases of liver cancer in countries like China, India and Japan. Investments in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives for healthcare awareness are driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the increasing efforts to developed novel therapeutics and acquire regulatory approvals are expected to accelerate the market progress. For example, in January 2022, Merck obtained conditional approval for its drug Keytruda as a treatment for liver cancer, supported by positive outcomes from its second confirmatory study.

Recent Developments

August 2024: Bristol Myers Squibb announced FDA acceptance of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) as a first-line treatment for unresectable HCC.

April 2023: Roche reported positive Phase III IMbrave050 trial results for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) combined with Avastin (bevacizumab), showing significant improvement in recurrence-free survival for HCC patients.





