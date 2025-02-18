Registration Opens for the 2025 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb NYC

New York City, NY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration for the highly anticipated 2025 Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City is now open!



This iconic event is scheduled for Sunday, June 1st.



Since 2015, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has held the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb NYC at One World Observatory. This is the only opportunity for the public to ascend 104 stories—or 2,226 steps—from the basement to the finish line on the 102nd floor.



One thousand finishers will be rewarded with an awe-inspiring panoramic view of the sunrise over Lower Manhattan, from the top of the building that symbolizes strength, hope, and the resiliency of the American spirit.



Spots are limited to a thousand climbers. Last year's event sold out so secure your spot today!



Please visit the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb NYC FAQ page for details on timing, wave schedules, fundraising requirements, security measures, and restricted items.



The event celebrates the life and sacrifice of all 9/11 heroes and proudly supports the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



The Captain Billy Burke Foundation provides tuition assistance at SUNY Potsdam, Burke’s alma mater, for the children of NYC firefighters.



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.



Join us for this one-of-a-kind event to support America’s heroes by visiting T2T.org .



About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Attachment