2X Invests in AI-Enabled Marketing Solutions Through Strategic Partnership with Copy.ai

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, a leading provider of marketing as a service (MaaS), today announced a strategic partnership with Copy.ai, the enterprise-grade AI platform that optimizes sales and marketing workflows. By combining 2X’s global managed services model with Copy.ai’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, this partnership offers a subscription-based alternative to traditional in-house labor or high agency fees—enabling businesses to achieve scalable marketing impact with measurable ROI.

With more than 66% of its revenue attributed to AI-driven approaches, 2X continues to set the benchmark for effective AI adoption in B2B marketing. Integrating Copy.ai’s platform further enhances 2X’s ability to deliver sustainable growth, productivity gains, and cost efficiencies across marketing, sales, and customer success.

Transforming GTM Models with People, Process, and Technology

Facing mounting pressures to move away from traditional, rigid staffing models, businesses are pivoting to alternative approaches that combine offshore delivery with AI for enhanced scalability and efficiency. In response, 2X integrates Copy.ai’s platform into its global delivery framework—ensuring every delivery resource is equipped with a Copy.ai license.

Copy.ai powers its workflows with state-of-the-art foundational models by default, leveraging the leading large language models from enterprise partners. By continuously evaluating and onboarding the latest models, Copy.ai ensures that clients consistently receive best-in-class performance with an enterprise-grade, future-proof platform architecture that solves any go-to-market (GTM) use case. This partnership unites people, process, and technology into a comprehensive, subscription-based service that scales GTM efforts both efficiently and cost-effectively.

“2X and Copy.ai share a commitment to delivering tangible impact that empowers our clients—CMOs and revenue leaders—to succeed both personally and professionally,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X. “I'm excited to partner with Copy.ai because their advanced, enterprise-grade capabilities enable us to drive measurable outcomes, from significant revenue growth to enhanced operational efficiency. Their proven track record in transforming marketing and sales workflows is exactly why we are so enthusiastic about this collaboration.”

Revolutionizing Marketing and Sales Workflows

Copy.ai’s platform goes beyond content workflows, delivering AI-powered solutions that streamline processes across sales, marketing, and customer success. Its capabilities include:

End-to-end workflow automation : Seamless integration from content creation to campaign execution and sales enablement

: Seamless integration from content creation to campaign execution and sales enablement Enhanced productivity : AI-driven efficiencies that free in-house marketers to focus on strategic priorities

: AI-driven efficiencies that free in-house marketers to focus on strategic priorities Superior client outcomes: Improved productivity, performance, measurable ROI, and increased pipeline impact



“This partnership underscores our focus on delivering scalable solutions that generate substantial returns for clients,” said Lisa Cole, CMO of 2X. “By uniting offshore delivery with AI, we’re providing an efficient, high-impact model that aligns with businesses’ evolving needs for rapid, cost-effective growth.

“I’m excited about our partnership with Copy.ai because it not only strengthens our innovative MaaS model but also reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, high-impact solutions for our clients. By uniting offshore delivery with AI-powered workflows, we’re providing an efficient, high-impact model that aligns with businesses’ evolving needs for rapid, cost-effective growth.”

Eliminating Go-to-Market Inefficiencies

“GTM bloat stifles growth,” said Paul Yacoubian, co-founder and CEO of Copy.ai. “Many teams contend with unmanageable data and fragmented tools that slow progress. Copy.ai provides a clean-sheet approach that automates workflows, reduces costs, and opens new avenues for GTM strategies. Our partnership with 2X is a perfect fit—together, we are helping clients achieve multimillion-dollar returns and move beyond operational inefficiencies.”

About 2X

2X is the global leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), offering a subscription-based alternative to traditional marketing models. With on-demand, AI-enabled marketing talent, 2X empowers marketing leaders to scale efficiently without increasing costs. Bringing global expertise, an AI-forward approach, and cutting-edge tools, 2X seamlessly integrates with in-house teams to deliver measurable results. Core services span creative and content production, campaign execution, marketing operations, MarTech management, and strategic advisory—enabling 2X to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive marketing impact.

Backed by private equity firm Recognize Partners, 2X has a global team of over 1,000 professionals and is a trusted partner of platforms like 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Google, and Planful. Recognized by Inc. and the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing US companies, 2X continues to lead the industry by innovating on the marketing operating model. Learn more at 2X.marketing.

About Copy.ai

Copy.ai is the industry’s first AI-powered GTM platform, designed to eliminate inefficiencies and empower teams across sales, marketing, and customer success. Enterprise customers like ServiceNow, Juniper, and Siemens rely on Copy.ai to streamline workflows, unlock unstructured data, and drive growth. Backed by Wing Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital, Craft Ventures, and K5, Copy.ai powers over 17 million users worldwide.

To learn more, visit copy.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

