Data Brokers Market to USD 441.4 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Demand for Targeted Marketing and Consumer Insights | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Brokers Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Data Brokers Market size was valued at USD 257.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 441.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The growth of the Data Brokers Market is driven by the growing demand for data-driven insights that support businesses in making informed decisions and enhancing marketing efforts.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Oracle (Oracle Data Cloud, Oracle Big Data Appliance)

Thomson Reuters (Eikon, DataScope)

Equifax, Inc. (Equifax Workforce Solutions, Credit Report Services)

CoreLogic (Property Data, Flood Risk Services)

TransUnion LLC (CreditVision, TrueRisk)

ID Analytics, LLC (ID Network, ID Score)

Acxiom LLC (Acxiom Data Solutions, Audience Solutions)

IBM (IBM Watson, IBM Cloud Pak for Data)

Ignite Technologies (Ignite CRM, Ignite ERP)

Epsilon Data Management, LLC (Epsilon Email, Epsilon Data Solutions)

Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud, Alipay)

TowerData Inc. (Email Validation, Data Enrichment)

Intelius, Inc. (People Search, Background Check)

Experian (Experian Credit Report, Business Credit Services)

LexisNexis (LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LexisNexis Data Exchange)

SAP (SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Data Hub)

Nielsen (Nielsen Media Impact, Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (FICO Score, FICO Analytics)

Microsoft (Azure Data Services, Power BI)

Data Brokers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 257.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 441.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.4% From 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • There has been a noticeable rise in the need for effective data monetization and storage solutions.



• Increasing demand for various data-based information regarding consumers and others.



• New technologies and business models, such as social media and mobile applications, have revolutionized the accessibility, variety, and sheer volume of information available to us.

By Data Type, Structured data dominates while unstructured data sees rapid growth driven by emerging technologies.

Structured data segment dominated the market and accounted for 52% of revenue share in 2023. Structured data represents systematized information, which companies use for these decision-making operations, such as consumer behavior information, and trend information, etc.

The unstructured data segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The explosion of unstructured data, especially from social media, text, video content, etc., has given rise for data brokers to process such data and convert that to actionable insights.

By Pricing Model, Subscription model leads while pay-per-use sees rapid growth driven by demand flexibility.

Subscription paid segment dominated the market giving data brokers, sustainable long-term recurring revenue streams with contracts. It provides data flows that are ongoing, at a known cost, which helps to optimize the long-term value of a data services business.

Pay Per Use Paid is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. It gives them the ability to only pay for the data that they need at any point in time, offering flexibility and cost-efficiency. This pricing will become more popular as companies start needing more scalable and on-demand data.

By Customer Category, Business segment dominates while consumer-driven data market experiences rapid growth with personalization.

The business segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share, the market share has been at the forefront, with companies in every industry turning to data brokers for consumer insights, market intelligence, and industry trends. This will continue as businesses are moving towards niche strategies, which is the only way to stay competitive.

The consumer segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rise of personal data monetization along with the use of personal data for individualized advertising will boost data market growth by consumers.

By End-Use, BFSI leads the market while healthcare data grows rapidly for improved patient care.

BFSI segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share given that financial institutions and the BFSI sector at large is reliant on consumer data on a large scale when it comes to risk assessment, fraud detection and prevention and also targeted marketing. The growth of this sector is anticipated to continue as the demand for accurate data to make efficient investments grows.

The healthcare sector is expected to experience the fastest CAGR. As Patient behaviour, treatment outcomes and trends become the new gold, Data brokers are increasingly offering data to support patient care and or decision-making within the healthcare sector.

Data Brokers Market Segmentation:

By Data Type

Structured

Unstructured

Custom Structured

By Pricing Model

Subscription Paid

Pay Per Use Paid

Hybrid Paid Models

By Customer Category

Consumers

Businesses

By End-User

Government

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

FMCG





By Region, North America leads the market with strong data adoption and digital transformation growth.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest share of the Data Brokers Market owing to presence of the larger number of key data broker companies and wide adoption of data-driven business strategies by major industry segments in the region. fueled further by the continued digital transformation and AI adoption in the region.

