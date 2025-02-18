Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Size to Hit USD 58.39 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 14.54% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market size was valued at USD 17.26 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 58.39 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.54% from 2024 to 2032. The Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand for targeted therapies, the need for early disease detection, and the emergence of novel biomarkers that allow for personalized treatment strategies.

Market Overview

The personalized medicine biomarkers market is driven by the increasing focus on precision medicine, which customizes medical treatment for individual patient characteristics. Biomarkers are essential for determining disease risk, predicting treatment response, and studying disease progression. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders has also propelled the need for personalized medicine biomarkers. Moreover, with the technological progress made in next-generation sequencing (NGS), proteomics, and bioinformatics, the discovery and validation of biomarkers have improved diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

The market is also growing with the government initiatives and funding for personalized medicines research. For instance, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invested heavily in precision medicine initiatives, including the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect genetic, environmental, and lifestyle data from one million Americans to advance personalized healthcare. Likewise, the European Union's Horizon Europe Program has earmarked funding for genomic research and biomarker development.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Oncomine Tumor Mutation Load Assay, Ion AmpliSeq Cancer Hotspot Panel)

Roche Diagnostics (cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, Elecsys BRAHMS PCT)

Illumina (TruSight Oncology 500, NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System)

AbbVie (Venclexta (venetoclax), AndroGel (testosterone gel))

Qiagen (QIAamp DNA Blood Mini Kit, Therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit)

Agilent Technologies (SureSelect Clinical Research Exome Kit, Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx)

Merck & Co. (Keytruda (pembrolizumab), FoundationOne CDx)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Opdivo (nivolumab), Empliciti (elotuzumab))

Bio-Rad Laboratories (Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) System, Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine 27-Plex Assay)

PerkinElmer (AlphaLISA Human Biomarker Kits, LabChip GX GXII Touch System)

GE Healthcare (PET/CT Scanner Discovery MI, MRI Scanner SIGNA Premier)

Novartis (Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Cosentyx (secukinumab))

Abbott Laboratories (Alinity m, ARCHITECT i2000SR)

Beckman Coulter (Access 2 Immunoassay System, UniCel DxC 600 Pro)

Cardiff Oncology (ONCOS-102, ONCOS-103)

Myriad Genetics (myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, EndoPredict Test)

Gilead Sciences (KTE-X19 (KTE-C19), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel))

Hologic (Aptima HPV Assay, ThinPrep Pap Test)

Guardant Health (Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Test, GuardantOMNI Genomic Profiling Test)

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 17.26 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 58.39 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Oncology

Advancements in Genomic Technologies and Diagnostics

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

In 2023, the early detection/screening segment held the largest share of the market, at 35% of total revenue. Biomarkers are being utilized more in early detection of diseases, which allows for early treatment and increases the likelihood of positive patient outcomes. These include the use of the prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, in screening for prostate cancer, and the CA-125 blood test in screening for ovarian cancer. The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and the demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools are contributory in the acceptance of biomarkers in early detection.

The Treatment selection segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Biomarkers play an integral role in directing therapy selection, especially in the oncology space where they guide the choice of which patients are most likely to respond to which therapies. This is reflected in the rapid adoption of HER2 markers for targeted therapy in breast cancer and EGFR mutations in lung cancer. This segment is also anticipated to be more focused due to the increasing availability of companion diagnostics as novel biomarkers for the selection of treatment.

By Indication

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 41% in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of cancer and the rising adoption of precision oncology. PD-L1, KRAS, and BRAF are all now biomarkers that can be used to guide the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers. The advent of liquid biopsy technologies that utilize biomarkers to track circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has further increased the utility of biomarkers in oncology. The diabetes segment is the fastest-growing, with a significant CAGR, driven by the increasing global burden of diabetes and the demand for personalized treatment approaches. Commonly used biomarkers for diabetes include HbA1c and C-peptide. Moreover, the pursuit of new biomarkers for diabetes risk prediction and complications monitoring is promoting innovations in this segment.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Early Detection/Screening

Diagnosis

Treatment Selection

Monitoring

By Indication

Oncology By Type By Circulating Biomarkers

Neurology

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiology

Others

Regional Insights

In 2023 North America region held the highest share 43% of the Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market. It also claimed that the region leading the market is attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high rate of adoption for precision medicine, and investments in genomic research. For instance, instruments such as Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) and the Cancer Moonshot Program also play a major role in making the U.S. the largest contributor to the market. Major global market players such as Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina have their presence in this region which also places it at an advantageous position owing to the fact that they dominate the market.

The rapid growth in infrastructure and increase in investments towards precision medicine in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the most fastest growth in this region during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India and Japan are putting government-funded programs in place to drive more people into personalized medicine. For instance, China's 14th Five-Year Plan places a greater focus on precision medicine and genomic technologies, while India's National Health Mission (NHM) aims to expand diagnostic capabilities in rural regions.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Roche Diagnostics introduced a streamlined liquid biopsy that can accurately identify EGFR mutations in NSCLC, facilitating more precise treatment decisions.

In January 2024, Illumina received FDA approval for its NextSeq 1000/2000 sequencing system, which enhances the discovery and validation of biomarkers for personalized medicine.





