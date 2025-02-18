Acronis Named as Leading Cybersecurity Provider in the 2025 CRN Security 100

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its Security 100 list for the fourth year in a row. Recognized in the identity, access and data security category, this list highlights leading IT security vendors that are committed to collaborating with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats.

Acronis continues to strengthen its focus on cybersecurity by adding new capabilities and innovations in cybersecurity and data protection. In July 2024, Acronis Advanced Security + XDR became generally available as the newest addition to the company’s security solution portfolio. Since its launch, more than 50% of Acronis managed service providers (MSPs) have adopted the solution to protect their customers. Further, Acronis solutions have earned several recognitions for excellence, receiving validation from trusted third-party sources including the AV-TEST Product Review and Certification Report 2024 as well as the SE Labs AAA Certification in Enterprise Advanced Security and EDR.

Acronis is constantly innovating, releasing new tools to deliver complete, natively integrated, and highly efficient cybersecurity built for MSPs. This is effectively achieved through the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform which helps users streamline cyber protection and remove unnecessary complexity so partners can provide simple, secure, affordable, and rapidly deployable cyber protection solutions.

Another major security milestone for the company over the last year has been its increased focus and investment in the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU). Acronis TRU is a team comprised of experienced security experts located around the world to provide 24/7 coverage for threat monitoring. The TRU team is dedicated to uncovering emerging cyber threats, analyzing further tactics of sophisticated threat groups, and providing actionable insight and intelligence to strengthen the cybersecurity industry. The research conducted by the TRU team not only informs the development of Acronis security solutions, but it also empowers its MSPs, and actively shares findings with the broader cybersecurity community, contributing to the global effort to strengthen cyber resilience.

“It is a significant accomplishment that Acronis is once again named to the CRN Security 100 list,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. "As a partner-first organization, we understand the critical need to help businesses stay secure in an ever-evolving cyber landscape through the tools provided by their MSPs. This recognition underscores our commitment to collaborating with our channel network to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity, data protection solutions, and intelligence."

Now in its 10th year, the CRN Security 100 list compiles a leading list of companies who deliver a combination of cutting-edge security technologies and services for both partners and customers. With cybersecurity needs accelerating alongside the emergence of AI-powered solutions and threats, this annual list is a valuable guide for solution providers exploring security vendors they can partner with to deliver outstanding solutions to their customers.

“Each company on the Security 100 list provides cutting-edge security offerings through solution providers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Robust cybersecurity is essential for modern businesses, and these vendors are committed to keeping their security portfolios ahead of bad actors and emerging threats. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they advance cybersecurity innovations in the future.”

The 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

For more information on Acronis' recognition on the CRN Security 100 list, please visit our blog: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-earns-a-spot-on-the-crn-security-100-list-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year/.

