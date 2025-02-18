Prosafe SE: Prosafe enters agreement to sell Safe Concordia

18 February 2025 – Prosafe SE, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to sell to an undisclosed party its 2005-built accommodation, safety and support semi-submersible vessel Safe Concordia, for a gross price of USD 5 million before commissions and expenses. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner upon completion of her current charter obligations, within a window of March through June 2025. The sale of the vessel is subject to customary closing conditions and requirements.

For further information, please contact:



Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com/).

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on February 18th, 2024, at approx.16:00 CET.



