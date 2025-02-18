Contraceptives Market Size to Hit USD 44.71 Billion by 2032, at a 6.10% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contraceptives Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Contraceptives Market was valued at USD 26.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 44.71 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Volume growth in the contraceptive market is mainly driven by increasing family planning awareness, government initiatives supporting the control of births, and the increasing need for modern contraceptive methods. Moreover, the ongoing technological evolution in contraceptives, as well as the increasing burden of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), is anticipated to fuel the growth prospects of the market significantly.





Rising Demand for Convenient and Cost-Effective Solutions Fuels Market Growth

The rising availability of contraception and increased use of effective forms of contraception after the introduction of government funding and programs to support access, combined with greater awareness from campaigns, have meant people have been forced to use more effective forms of birth control. Moreover, the introduction of telehealth facilities and online pharmacies has increased access to contraceptive drugs and devices, thereby contributing to market penetration.

These factors, along with ongoing developments of non-hormonal contraceptives and the advent of male contraceptive options, are likely to present the market with even more growth opportunities going forward. These developments are in line with changing consumer preferences helping to allay concerns over potential side effects associated with hormone-based contraceptive solutions.

Contraceptives Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 26.29 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 44.71 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.10% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The contraceptive market is expanding due to growing awareness, improved accessibility, and strong government support.

Segmentation Insights

By Product, in 2023, the contraceptive devices segment dominated the market, accounting for a significant 68.2% share.

This segment has strengthened owing to the rising trend of long-acting & reversible contraceptives like IUDs, implants, and male & female condoms. The increasing acceptance and availability of contraceptive devices, as well as increasing government initiatives to encourage their use, have complemented the strong market position of this segment.

Despite being a smaller contributor to the overall market as compared to devices, the contraceptive drugs segment is anticipated to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period. The rising use of oral contraceptives owing to their convenience, increased accessibility of emergency contraceptive pills, and growing uptake of hormone-based birth-control methods are anticipated to drive the expansion of this segment.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Contraceptive Drugs Contraceptive Pills Patch Injectables

Contraceptive Devices Condom Male Condom Female Condom Subdermal Implants Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Copper IUDs Hormonal IUDs Vaginal Ring Diaphragm



Regional Analysis, North America emerged as the dominant region in the contraceptives market in 2023, accounting for a substantial share.

The region's high market penetration is attributed to increased awareness about contraception, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong government initiatives promoting reproductive health. Additionally, the rising prevalence of STDs and unintended pregnancies has further accelerated the adoption of contraceptive products in the region.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market for contraceptives over the forecast period. The rapid growth in this region is driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness regarding family planning, and supportive government policies aimed at improving access to contraception. Countries like India and China are witnessing a surge in contraceptive adoption due to their large populations and proactive government initiatives promoting reproductive health services. The expansion of urbanization and improving access to healthcare facilities further bolster the growth of the contraceptive market in this region.

Recent Development

In Oct 2024, the Biden administration proposed a rule that would ensure that women of all ages with private insurance could obtain over-the-counter birth control pills and other contraceptives without a co-payment, expanding coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The new rule, proposed by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury, could go into effect in 2025 if finalized.





