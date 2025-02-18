UltiSat and Glacier Partner to Deliver Next-Generation, End-to-End Encrypted Communications

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a leading provider of global communications solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Glacier Security, an innovator in secure communications technology, to offer robust, all-in-one secure communications solutions. This partnership ensures that sensitive voice and video calls, texts and data remain secure through end-to-end encryption and obfuscation across multiple devices and operating systems.

“Our collaboration with Glacier brings unparalleled security to our communications solutions,” said Jim Scott, President and CEO at UltiSat. “By combining our strengths, we are able to provide a comprehensive, encrypted communication platform that meets the highest standards of security for our customers.”

UltiSat’s tailored connectivity platforms support voice, SMS, and data over commercial or private cellular, satellite, and terrestrial networks. The solution also integrates seamlessly with partner company applications and device operating systems, leveraging a multi-technology core network and expansive roaming relationships. This ensures that customers have reliable connectivity wherever their mission may take them.

For more information about this partnership and the secure communication solutions offered by UltiSat and Glacier, please visit https://ultisat.com/what-we-offer/#wireless.

About Glacier

Glacier specializes in developing secure communications technology that protects data integrity and confidentiality. Their solutions are designed to meet the stringent security requirements of commercial, government and military customers, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. UltiSat has made substantial investments in the global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com