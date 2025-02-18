Great Plains Communications CIO, Katie Curtis, Joins Tech Nebraska’s Strategic Advisory Board

Blair, Nebraska, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, announced today that Katie Curtis, GPC’s Chief Information Officer, has been appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board for Tech Nebraska. In this role, Curtis will help guide key initiatives aimed at fostering tech-driven growth and innovation across Nebraska.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie to our advisory board,” said Laurel Oetken, Founding Executive Director of Tech Nebraska. “Her leadership at Great Plains Communications, combined with her deep expertise in digital transformation and strategy, makes her an invaluable addition. Katie’s prior contributions to Tech Nebraska, including her panel participation at our 2024 Summit, made this appointment a natural next step. We look forward to working with her to shape the future of Nebraska’s tech ecosystem.”

Katie Curtis serves as the Chief Information Officer at GPC. She is responsible for strategic planning for technology, infrastructure, information system assets, data management and enterprise security. She is dedicated to driving awareness to the vital role technology advancement plays in the success of businesses and communities.

Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications stated the following. "As our CIO, Katie is an exceptional leader, driving digital transformation, innovation and operational efficiencies at GPC. Her vision ensures best-in-class customer experience while strengthening our business support systems. I have no doubt her leadership at Tech Nebraska will help advance technology initiatives across the state.”

“Keeping Nebraska at the forefront of technology innovation requires a dual focus: investing in education and mentorship to develop future talent while also advancing strategic technology initiatives that drive statewide growth,” said Katie Curtis, CIO of Great Plains Communications. “I’m excited to collaborate with Tech Nebraska and fellow board members to not only inspire the next generation of innovators, especially young women, but also to help shape policies and initiatives that strengthen Nebraska’s position as a technology leader.”

About Tech Nebraska

Tech Nebraska is Nebraska’s first technology trade association that aims to strengthen the state’s position as a leader in the future of technology and innovation and advocate for tech-forward public policies. The organization launched in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2023. Tech Nebraska’s current Executive Director is Laurel Oetken, and she is supported by an advisory board made up of several of the state’s top information and technology officers. Learn more at technologynebraska.com.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC), based in Blair, Nebraska, is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. Leveraging over a century of experience, GPC delivers a comprehensive suite of fiber-based services including high-speed Internet, Managed Ethernet and custom connectivity solutions to residential and business customers in nearly 200 communities across Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Indiana. GPC also partners with regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers to meet their unique connectivity needs. The company’s MEF-certified, 19,000+ mile fiber network spans 13 states and is monitored 24/7/365 by its state-of-the-art Network Operations Center. Learn more about how GPC is driving connectivity and economic growth at www.gpcom.com.