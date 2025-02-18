Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Los Angeles Now In-Network with Anthem

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is proud to announce that its Los Angeles location is now in-network with Anthem, a major step forward in expanding access to specialized pelvic pain and endometriosis care across California. By partnering with Anthem, PRM is breaking down financial barriers and making its innovative, patient-centered care more accessible than ever before.

“At PRM, our mission has always been to expand access to high-quality, specialized care for those suffering from pelvic pain and endometriosis,” said Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at PRM. “Our patients often see multiple providers without relief and a true understanding of the underlying cause of their pelvic pain symptoms. We are excited to increase access to care for our pelvic pain and endometriosis patients in California, a great step in bringing the PRM Protocol™ to California and adhering to our mission of decreasing the time our patients are suffering with pelvic pain.”

PRM’s patented PRM Protocol™ offers a comprehensive, non-surgical approach to treating pelvic pain and pain caused by endometriosis, helping patients find lasting relief through an innovative, multidisciplinary method. This new in-network partnership with Anthem ensures that more individuals can receive the expert care they need without financial hurdles standing in the way.

Leading PRM’s efforts in Los Angeles is Denise Urtarte, FNP-C, RN, MSN, a dedicated Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis Specialist. With her expertise and compassionate approach, patients can expect personalized treatment plans designed to address their unique needs and help them regain their quality of life.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit pelvicrehabilitation.com or call 561-935-1352.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine specializes in comprehensive care for endometriosis and pelvic pain through a multidisciplinary approach that includes the PRM Protocol™, setting the standard for innovative, patient-centered treatment nationwide.

