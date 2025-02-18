Sticker Mule Launches First-of-Its-Kind Fabric Stickers

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule, the Internet’s hottest printing company, announced all-new fabric stickers . Fabric is a brand-new sticker substrate that’s never been sold before and allows people to print stickers that stand out on laptops, water bottles, backpacks and more.

Sticker Mule is the first to print stickers on fabric material. The response to early testing has been exceptional, with 93% of early orders saying they’d order again and an accumulated 4.9 out of 5 stars of all reviewed orders. “I wasn't sure what to expect, but I love the results and the clarity of the fabric stickers,” said Baby Fu Clothing Company, leaving a perfect 5 out of 5 star review.

Since its founding in 2010, Sticker Mule revolutionized the way people order custom printing and rapidly grew the market. Many have copied their unique ordering process but none have copied their growth. Recently, Sticker Mule announced that it employs over 1,200 people in 39 countries.

This launch marks a major step forward for the company, which will open the door for other fabric-based printed items in the future. “Fabric stickers are another Sticker Mule innovation and the beginning of our entrance into a range of fabric products,” said Anthony Constantino, CEO.

The company is already planning a variety of fabric products to be announced in the future.

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. More than 17,000 Stores are powered by Sticker Mule and millions of customers place orders every year. Founded in 2010, today Sticker Mule is powered by 1,200+ people in 39 countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

Learn more at: https://www.stickermule.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a1bd2b9-4dc9-424e-9469-328a3b0fb3da