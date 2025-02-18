Nanterre, 18 February 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2025

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





January % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes +9.5% Light vehicles +9.7% Heavy vehicles +8.5%

The strong growth in traffic, for both light and heavy vehicles, is mainly due to a low base for comparison. It should be remembered that traffic on VINCI Autoroutes‘ networks was severely disrupted by farmers’ blockades from 22 January 2024.



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





January % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +9.2% Portugal (ANA) +6.0% United Kingdom +7.0% France +7.8% Serbia -1.3% Hungary +17% Mexico (OMA) +9.5% United States of America -5.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -11% Costa Rica +4.7% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +5.9% Brazil +7.1% Japan (Kansai Airports) +21% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +25% Cabo Verde +18%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

Passenger traffic at VINCI Airports is making a dynamic start to 2025. It is up in almost all 14 countries in the network, with overall growth of more than 9% in January.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





January % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +6.7% Portugal (ANA) +3.0% United Kingdom +5.5% France +7.4% Serbia -3.3% Hungary +15% Mexico (OMA) +13% United States of America +7.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -17% Costa Rica -2.8% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +3.8% Brazil +7.1% Japan (Kansai Airports) +9.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +23% Cabo Verde +25%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment