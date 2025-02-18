Sarasota’s $150M Living Vogue Real Estate Firm Joins eXp Realty





Luxury boutique brokerage moves 50 agents to the eXp Luxury division with plans to expand within eXp’s innovative model

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce that Living Vogue Real Estate, one of Sarasota, Florida’s most high-energy and stylish real estate firms, has joined eXp Realty. The firm generated $150 million in sales in 2024.

The transition marks a major move in the region’s luxury real estate market, as Living Vogue’s leaders, Mark Coppens and Matt Hickey, will be joined by 50 agents with others expected to move in the next few weeks. Coppens and Hickey look to scale their business while maintaining the boutique culture that made their independent brokerage a standout brand.

A Vision for Growth Without Compromise

Founded in 2019, Living Vogue quickly made a name for itself with a bold, modern approach to real estate marketing and a high-profile office on Sarasota’s Main Street. The firm’s rapid success, however, meant an increasing focus on brokerage operations, pulling Coppens and Hickey away from what they love – mentoring agents and selling homes.

“We built something special, but the behind-the-scenes work of running a brokerage became overwhelming,” said Coppens, Chairman and Founder of Living Vogue. “With eXp Realty, we get to keep our unique brand and culture while offloading the operational burden. It’s the best of both worlds.”

For eXp Realty, the addition of Living Vogue underscores the company’s ability to attract top-performing independent brokerages looking for greater scalability and support without sacrificing autonomy.

“Living Vogue embodies the kind of high-performance, forward-thinking real estate company that thrives at eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Matt, and their talented agents, and we look forward to helping them take their brand to the next level with the power of our global network and cutting-edge technology.”

Joining eXp Luxury: A Natural Next Step

With Sarasota’s luxury market continuing to grow, Living Vogue’s transition to eXp Luxury is a strategic move that enhances its ability to serve high-net-worth clients while maintaining flexibility across all price points.

“We’ve always had a luxury aesthetic, but we handle everything from multimillion-dollar estates to entry-level homes,” said Coppens. “eXp Luxury provides us with even more tools to elevate our marketing and client experience.”

Living Vogue will continue operating from its iconic Main Street location, which blends high-end real estate with a vibrant, showroom-style setting.

