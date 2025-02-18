Upper Deck Expands Trading Card & Game Portfolio With the Addition of Borderlands® and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands® Franchises

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment collectibles and tabletop games, today announced that characters from The Gearbox Entertainment Company’s popular Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands franchises will be incorporated into Upper Deck’s portfolio of trading cards and games. The first game being introduced is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber is a fast-paced trick-taking card game adventure that will also be followed by limited-edition gallery prints and trading card sets for both Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It will launch this Spring.

“We’re excited to transport the Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands universes off the screen and into fans’ hands with these really unique collectibles and games,” said Jason Masherah, president at Upper Deck. “Video game collectibles as a whole are still a relatively new concept, and we’re utilizing our gaming expertise to deliver new experiences to fans including the ability to collect their favorite game characters.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber, the first game to launch, will feature characters from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands such as Paladin Mike, The Dragon Lord and Wastard, alongside classes that include Spore Warden and Brr-Zerker.

The game will include 108 cards and four custom 20-sided dice. Each player will choose a class to start and enter the Chaos Chamber. Using a strategic trick-taking combat system, players can blast, slash, and cast their way through the hordes of enemies like Skeleton Warriors, Trolls, Goblins, and other fearsome foes like the Banshee, Dry'l, Ribula, and more to gain legendary loot and victory points.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber will be available for purchase in Spring 2025 at Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer gaming stores and online at upperdeckstore.com for $29.99. For more information on the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber card game and the upcoming Borderlands trading card collection, please visit www.upperdeck.com.

