Upper Deck Announces Exclusive License Agreement with TGL Presented by SoFi Ahead of Second Season

CARLSBAD, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced a new license agreement with TGL, the primetime team golf league. The collaboration will introduce the league’s first trading cards, providing fans even more ways to enjoy the action and connect with their favorite golfers through Upper Deck collectibles. As part of the agreement, Upper Deck will be the exclusive licensed producer of trading cards (digital and physical), for the league, including a debut e-Pack release available now commemorating TGL’s inaugural season and its standout players.

“For more than 25 years, Upper Deck has celebrated golf, its greatest players, and historical moments across premium collectibles,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “We’ve always been at the forefront of innovation, so it only makes sense to collaborate with TGL and help impact change with how fans experience the sport of golf.”

TGL’s second season returns on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., ET on ABC, the league’s broadcast network debut, and fans can relive all the top moments with the league’s first trading cards that take a look back at the inaugural TGL season, available now on e-Pack exclusively. The checklist includes Tiger Woods and Max Homa (Jupiter Links Golf Club), Hideki Matsuyama (Boston Common Golf), Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala (Los Angeles Golf Club), Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover (Atlanta Drive GC), Wyndham Clark (The Bay Golf Club), and TGL’s in-venue emcee Roger Steele. Fans also have the opportunity to collect moment-based inserts from the 2025 season, playoffs, and Finals, as well as the chance to find autographed cards.

“After an incredible first season fueled by global fan enthusiasm, collaborating with Upper Deck to launch the league’s first trading card collectibles is an opportunity to deepen engagement,” said Yared Alula, Senior Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs, TGL. “Their reputation for delivering unmatched collecting experiences, combined with their long-term relationships with some of the greatest athletes in the sport, aligns perfectly with our mission to bring fans closer to the game.”

As the action is set to get underway in TGL’s second season, fans and collectors can look forward to more from Upper Deck celebrating the league’s best moments. Stay tuned to UpperDeck.com for the latest updates.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com or www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), X (formerly known as Twitter) ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About TGL Presented by SoFi

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league’s champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences’ Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ’s Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL’s teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGLGolf.com .



