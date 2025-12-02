Upper Deck Inks Long-Term Extension with Hockey Canada Ahead of a New Era of International Hockey

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is extending its licensing agreement with one of hockey’s most decorated national programs, Hockey Canada. Upper Deck and Hockey Canada have been working together for more than ten years, first collaborating in 2012, and this long-term licensing and sponsorship deal will continue to allow Upper Deck to develop trading cards and other unique collectibles that honor the history of Canada’s legacy in hockey and capture fans’ passion for their superstars and teams for years to come.

“Hockey Canada has a prolific history - revolutionizing hockey and developing individual athletes and teams that changed the game,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “We love being able to take that and infuse it into trading cards and memorabilia, especially with the world’s largest international competition right around the corner.”

Upper Deck continues to deliver ways for fans to engage with their favorite Canadian players, including new physical and digital trading cards. Slated for early next year, 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada will include autographs from active stars and retired Team Canada legends. Collectors can also be on the lookout for future ‘Game Dated Moments’ cards available exclusively on the Upper Deck e-Pack TM platform. These print-on-demand trading cards highlight key moments from events such as the World Junior Championship.

In addition to trading cards, Hockey Canada fans can add to their memorabilia collections with a variety of Upper Deck Authenticated autographed jerseys and pucks, as well as signature pieces including The Show and Breaking Through. Collections from Upper Deck exclusive spokespeople Connor McDavid, Wayne Gretzky, and Bobby Orr, exclusive athletes Matthew Schaefer, Nick Suzuki and Sarah Fillier, and other Hockey Canada players and alumni are available at UpperDeckStore.com.

“We are excited to continue our great partnership with Upper Deck to highlight and celebrate the tremendous athletes who wear the Maple Leaf and represent our country with pride,” said Dean McIntosh, Senior Vice-President of Revenue, Fan Experience and Community Impact for Hockey Canada. “For collectors and hockey fans across Canada and around the world, we look forward to connecting them with their favorite players and moments through the Hockey Canada trading cards and memorabilia collections, and creating lifelong memories for them in the years to come.”

Collectors can find Hockey Canada trading cards and memorabilia at Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops and online. For more information on upcoming products, please visit UpperDeck.com .

