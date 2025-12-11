Upper Deck Announces Exclusive, Long-Term Trading Card Deal with USA Hockey

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced an exclusive, long-term trading card deal with USA Hockey, one of the most established and innovative organizations in sports. As the top manufacturer of hockey collectibles, Upper Deck will bring that expertise and experience to help connect fans with some of hockey’s best players as they represent their country.

This deal will introduce Upper Deck’s first-ever jersey patch sponsorship, with the company’s logo being displayed on the USA Hockey U18 men’s and women’s team jerseys in upcoming international competitions. This collaboration also marks the first time Upper Deck USA Hockey trading cards will be produced – celebrating top prospects, stars, and legends of the program.

“Upper Deck has been at the forefront of helping fans celebrate hockey's most elite athletes for 35 years, whether that's established superstars or the next generation of talent,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “It's a very special moment for players to represent their country on a national stage, and just as significant for fans rooting for their country as well, and this collaboration will let us capture iconic, emotional moments and reproduce them through trading cards.”

To mark the start of the agreement, Upper Deck is releasing its first-ever USA Hockey trading card set. Available now exclusively on the Upper Deck e-Pack® platform, the 2026 USA Hockey Showcase set features four USA Hockey stars and Upper Deck exclusive athletes: Cole Eiserman, James Hagens, Cole Hutson, and Taylor Heise. In addition to base cards which fall one per pack, collectors can also look out for several different parallels, including blue, USA Hockey Logo, USA Flag, and an autograph variation that will come as an additional bonus card in select packs. Achievement cards will also be available, including autographs.

An Upper Deck Authenticated USA Hockey memorabilia collection is also available for pre-order. The collection features four Upper Deck exclusive athletes. Fans can purchase signed items from Taylor Heise, Cole Eiserman, James Hagens, and Cole Hutson at UpperDeck.com now, and can stay tuned for future products from USA Hockey players.

“Upper Deck is synonymous with hockey, and their experience creating premium collectibles made them a natural fit for USA Hockey,” said Tony Driscoll, Assistant Executive Director of USA Hockey. “We’re excited to further highlight our players and provide fans a way to connect with them as they play on the global stage.”

Hockey fans and collectors can find the latest information on upcoming USA Hockey trading cards and memorabilia at UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), X (formerly known as Twitter) ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

Upper Deck Media Contact:

Nicole Curro, nicole@carvecomms.com

About USA Hockey

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

