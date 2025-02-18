ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is now available in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced that the 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is now available for pre-order on the ASUS Store and Best Buy with deliveries starting as early as February 25th, 2025. This versatile gaming 2-in-1 feature AMD’s newest AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 Processor with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics and a unified memory structure, allowing for incredible performance and power efficiency. A new stainless steel and copper vapor chamber, larger intake vents, and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans™ offer 70% more airflow for quiet and efficient cooling.



This 13-inch tablet boasts a stunning ROG Nebula Display, a 2.5K resolution 180Hz touchscreen with 500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection. The Flow Z13 now also features a larger 70Wh battery, a larger touchpad and keycaps, and a convenient Command Center button for quick access to vital system functions. With dual USB-C® ports, both of which support USB4® and power delivery, as well as a dedicated HDMI® 2.1 port, the Flow Z13 lets gamers leave their dongles at home.



Power efficiency reimagined

Inside ROG Flow Z13 is AMD’s new Ryzen™ AI Max processors with Radeon 8060S Graphics. With 16 high-performance Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 compute units worth of RDNA 3.5 graphics on the same processor, the Z13 has the muscle for both intense multitasking and heavyweight gaming. The RDNA 3.5 GPU cores power gaming performance that rivals dedicated graphics, with the added benefit of drawing significantly less power, making it the perfect choice for a gaming tablet. The Z13’s processor also boasts 50 TOPS of NPU performance, making it a certified Copilot+ PC that offers incredible versatility with built-in AI features and tools.



Unified quad channel memory

With both the CPU and GPU cores sharing a single processor die, the ROG Flow Z13 is able to utilize a unified memory structure, allowing for incredible flexibility and versatility. Traditional gaming laptops and tablets have a dedicated CPU and GPU, both with distinct pools of RAM that can’t be shared. The Flow Z13 has one large pool of memory that can be allocated to the Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 compute cores dynamically, giving gamers access to plentiful VRAM in modern games and excellent performance in other memory intensive tasks when not gaming.



With 32GB of ultra-high speed LPDDR5X 8000MHz RAM gives gamers plenty of memory for even the most demanding games and applications, all shared dynamically as needed for a seamless experience. This quad-channel memory configuration offers maximum bandwidth and minimal latency, offering both the CPU and GPU cores the most performance possible.



With a dedicated NPU, a high-performance GPU, and the ability to allocate up to 24GB of VRAM, the Flow Z13 is the ultimate portable workstation. Capable of running a larger language model locally, the Z13 is ready for any advanced AI task. Another variant of the ROG Flow Z13 is available in other markets featuring an impressive 128GB of memory. This allows for up to 96GB of VRAM allocation, enabling seamless local execution of large 70B language models locally with ease.



Revamped cooling

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 features a brand-new vapor chamber, now built with lightweight stainless steel and copper and offering 54% more coverage of the mainboard compared to the previous generation design. Larger intake vents and dual 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans help push exhaust air through ultrathin 0.1mm heatsink fins that are extra-efficient without adding bulk to the machine. As a tablet, the Flow Z13 houses all of its heat-producing components behind the display and rarely sits flat on a table, with a standing design granting ample access to fresh air and a natural cooling advantage compared to gaming laptops.



The Flow Z13 features a redesigned routing for air from the pair of 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, diverting a small amount to a specially designed channel behind the touchscreen to keep the user's skin temperatures lower during use. In addition, integrated dust filters help keep hair and debris out of the machine, keeping the Z13’s cooling system reliable for years to come.



Brilliant visuals

This compact 13-inch laptop boasts a gorgeous high-resolution 2.5K and 180Hz refresh rate Nebula Display, for incredibly immersive games and video content. Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protects the touchscreen from accidental knicks and scratches. With 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 500 nits of peak brightness, this ROG Nebula Display is ready to light up the gaming world.



More ports and features than ever

Despite its svelte size, the 2025 ROG Flow Z13 stands ready to become the centerpiece of any gaming battle station. Featuring dual USB-C ports, both of which support USB4, DisplayPort™ 1.4 output, and power delivery, the Z13 offers incredible flexibility for any devices and peripherals. It also sports a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack. The Flow Z13 is the only tablet that truly allows gamers to leave their dongles behind.



ROG Flow Z13 now sports a much larger 70Wh battery, when combined with the power efficiency of AMD’s Ryzen™ AI processors, gives gamers more battery life than ever before. A larger touchpad and individual keycaps offer a more comfortable typing experience. And as a final touch, a brand-new Command Center button allows for seamless access to vital system functions, essential for any tablet.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

The new ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302EA-XS96) 2-in-1 is now available for pre-order in Canada with deliveries starting from February 25th, 2025, via the ASUS Store, and Best Buy. Equipped with the newly announced AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S graphics, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage, it starts at C$2,999.

Pricing and configurations are subject to change. Contact your local ASUS representative for more details or visit ASUS Canada.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model Flow Z13 (GZ302EA-XS96) CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 Processor 3.0GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 16 cores) NPU AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS Memory 32GB LPDDR5X 8000 (max capacity: 32GB) GPU Integrated Radeon™ 8060S Graphics Panel 13.4” 16:10 WQXGA 180Hz,

3ms, 500nits, DCI-P3 100%

ROG Nebula Display

Pantone Validated, with Dolby Vision® Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230) Operating System Windows 11 Pro I/O PORT 2x USB Type-C (with USB4 + DP 2.1+ PD 3.0)

1x HDMI 2.1

1x Command Center button

1x USB 3.2 Type-A

1x microSD Card Reader (UHS II)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 70Whr Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11ab)

Bluetooth® 5.4 Adapter 200W ASUS Slim Power Jack

154x72.5x23mm (472g) Dimensions 30.0 x 20.4 x 1.29 ~ 1.49 cm (11.81" x 8.03" x 0.51" ~ 0.59")

1.2 Kg (2.65lbs) without keyboard

1.59 Kg (3.51lbs) with keyboard Webcam 13MP camera and 5MP IR camera Pricing C$2,999 Where to Buy ASUS Store & Best Buy

