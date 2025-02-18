Nanterre, 18 February 2025

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 18 February 2025.

According to the agreement, valid from February 19th 2025 until March 27th 2025 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €300 million.





The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 9 April 2024.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

