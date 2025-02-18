Fact and Fiction Blend In An Intriguing Tale Of Science And The Supernatural, Where Reality Becomes Terrifying And Monsters Bare Their Fangs

Charleston, SC, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standing on the cusp of the twentieth century and all it has to offer, young scientist Dr. Ariel Lucard takes advantage of an interesting opportunity: continue the research left behind by mysteriously missing Dr. Edward Kelly. The research in question? Vampires.

“I was inspired by the romantic period of literature and Gothic works crafted toward the end of the 19th century,” said Matthias of the book.

When Ariel arrives in Romania, his studies turn to the shadows as he delves head-first into the unknown world of the night. Piece by piece, he cobbles the truth among lies together and grapples with his research findings: vampires are not just figments of folktales but entities living amongst us.

“[My book is] pensive and slightly provocative in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and fantasy. [I hope I’ve created] a surreal environment around the sublime beauty of a bygone era,” Matthias said.

This captivating takes readers on an exploration of the human psyche, skepticism and belief, and the lengths we are willing to go in our pursuit of knowledge.

Anatomy of a Vampire is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. It’s already received a five-star review from Literary Titan.

About the Author:

Author John Matthias, a native of Ireland, ventured abroad in search of sunnier climes and a more fulfilling life. His travels led him to the United States, where he met his gorgeous wife, a fellow artist. They settled in a bright corner of the country and began a family. John is a writer and illustrator by trade. When not at work in the technology sector, he enjoys spending quality time with family and friends, accompanied by a craft brew or a cup of boutique coffee. He enjoys reading, film, art, and home improvement projects.

Media Contact: John Matthias, johnmatthiasdub@gmail.com

