CallTower and Corsica Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Unified Communication Capabilities

Salt Lake City, UT, Rochester, NY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Corsica Technologies, a top-tier managed services and cybersecurity provider. This partnership enhances Corsica Technologies’ unified communication capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering frictionless, managed technology services that drive business success.

Corsica Technologies continuously seeks innovative ways to add value for its customers, making enabling and consuming technology that fuels business growth easier. Through this partnership, Corsica Technologies integrates CallTower’s cutting-edge communication solutions into its managed service portfolio, ensuring seamless connectivity, security, and operational efficiency.

“With CallTower as our unified communications partner, we are furthering our vision of providing unmetered service consumption,” said Peter Rodenhauser, Chief Operating Officer of Corsica Technologies. “By leveraging CallTower’s robust solutions and fully integrated billing system, we empower our customers with a single-provider experience that simplifies technology management and delivers predictable costs.”

CallTower’s award-winning UCaaS and CCaaS solutions align with Corsica Technologies’ mission to protect, educate, and advance businesses. By incorporating CallTower’s expertise in voice, video, and contact center solutions, Corsica Technologies strengthens its ability to offer reliable technology services tailored to modern enterprise needs.

“We’re excited to partner with Corsica Technologies in delivering comprehensive communication solutions that support business continuity and growth,” said Bryan Green, Senior Director of Global Alliances at CallTower. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to providing seamless, secure, and cost-effective technology services. Together, we are simplifying the way organizations consume and manage their technology.”

This strategic partnership brings together two industry leaders dedicated to empowering businesses with secure, innovative, and scalable technology solutions. By uniting CallTower’s advanced communication capabilities with Corsica Technologies’ expertise in managed IT and cybersecurity services, customers can confidently navigate today’s digital landscape with an all-encompassing technology partner.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com

About Corsica Technologies



Corsica Technologies is an MSP specializing in cybersecurity solutions, managed IT services, digital transformation, and data integrations.Corsica provides solutions for midmarket businesses including network monitoring, data protection, incident response, and IT support. Corsica offers unmetered technology services for fully managed or co-managed teams to address all technology needs under a one-flat monthly fee.