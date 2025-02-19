Verano Strengthens South Florida Retail Footprint with Opening of MÜV North Miami Beach, the Company’s 80th Dispensary in the Sunshine State

Located at 16635 NE 19 th Avenue, MÜV North Miami Beach is Verano’s third MÜV location in the city of Miami and fourth in Miami-Dade County, a region with more than 2.6 million residents 1

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV North Miami Beach on Friday, February 21st, elevating the Company’s Florida retail footprint to 80 MÜV locations and 153 dispensaries nationwide. MÜV North Miami Beach, located at 16635 NE 19 th Ave , will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Located in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, the state’s largest county by population with over 2.6 million residents, MÜV North Miami Beach sits in a prime location just west of Biscayne boulevard on 19th Avenue, a bustling thoroughfare with a daily traffic count of 25,000 vehicles2. The dispensary marks a milestone as Verano’s 80th location in the Sunshine State and fourth in Miami-Dade County, complementing existing locations in North Miami - Biscayne, MÜV Miami - Kendall, and MÜV Naranja. MÜV North Miami Beach is conveniently located next to Miami’s Snake Creek Canal and a short trip from area beaches, shopping areas and other favorite attractions popular with locals, tourists and seasonal residents alike.

To celebrate the grand opening of MÜV North Miami Beach, patients will be offered an array of discounts – including 50% off from Friday, February 21st – Sunday, February 23rd, an $8 eighth on Friday, and free swag bags as well on Friday while supplies last.

“The opening of MÜV North Miami Beach, our 80th Florida dispensary location, marks a significant milestone as we further expand our footprint in the South Florida region,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region. “Adding a fourth location in the largest city in the state is tremendously exciting, and we look forward to welcoming patients at MÜV North Miami Beach and offering new and exciting products across all of our Florida dispensaries throughout the course of this year.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, On the Rocks concentrates and extracts, and (the) Essence and Savvy flower and extracts, spanning an extensive array of options for patients. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations, at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Google Play and Apple App stores - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom .

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

