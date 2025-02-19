Amplify ETFs Changes Fund Name to Highlight 12% Option Income Strategy: Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF (TLTP) 

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, emphasizes its 12% option income strategy by renaming the TLTP ETF to the Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF (formerly Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF), effective today. The fund will continue trading under its existing CBOE ticker, TLTP.

The name change helps investors quickly recognize the fund’s primary strategy to generate 12% annualized option premium income with a monthly scheduled distribution frequency. The fund provides convenient, efficient entry to a tailored weekly U.S. Treasury covered call option strategy via a single ticker and has the potential for additional U.S. Treasury bond income. There are no changes to the fund’s investment strategy, structure or management.

TLTP seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 20+ Year 12% Premium Covered Call 2.0 Index, which is designed to provide a targeted annualized option premium income of 12% through writing weekly covered call options. This approach seeks to generate higher levels of income by targeting 12% option premium income as well as the income from underlying U.S. Treasuries.

For more information about the Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF (TLTP), please visit AmplifyETFs.com/TLTP .

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10.6 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com



Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com



*A covered call refers to a financial transaction in which the investor selling call options owns an equivalent amount of the underlying security.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. Interest Rate Risk is the risk when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Conversely, very low or negative interest rates may magnify interest rate risk. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with the Underlying Funds specifically U.S. Treasury Securities Risk. The Fund bears its proportionate share of the Underlying ETF’s expenses.

The Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in individual securities than a diversified fund; changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in share price than would occur in a diversified fund. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. The Fund will also utilize FLEX Options and is subject to the risk that the OCC will be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the FLEX Options contracts. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a regular basis, a portion of which may be considered return of capital.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Samsung Asset Management (New York), Inc. serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.