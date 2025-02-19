Serve Robotics Expands to Miami Metro, Offering Autonomous Delivery for Shake Shack and Mister O1

Autonomous robot deliveries rolling out in Miami Beach and Brickell via Uber Eats

Select Shake Shack and Mister O1 customers may receive their next order from a Serve robot

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the launch of its service in the Miami metro area, alongside the expansion of its existing partnership with Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack”) (NYSE:SHAK) and new partnership with Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza (“Mister O1”). Customers who order from select Shake Shack and Mister O1 locations in the Brickell and Miami Beach neighborhoods with Uber Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), may receive their next order via Serve’s autonomous robots.

This expansion builds on Serve’s successful multi-year growth in Los Angeles and its planned entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth market. With approximately 120,000 residents and bustling commercial districts, Miami Beach and Brickell provide an ideal setting for sustainable robotic delivery. Serve has worked closely with city officials and local stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout.

“Expanding to the Miami Metro is a major step in our mission to make sustainable, autonomous delivery a reality across the U.S.,” said Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “By bringing robotic delivery to forward-thinking communities that embrace innovation, we’re helping reduce emissions and traffic congestion while supporting local restaurants and enhancing the customer experience.”

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to Miami,” said Steph So, Chief Growth Officer at Shake Shack. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of enlightened hospitality, using innovation to elevate the guest experience both inside and beyond our Shacks.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to help launch Serve's innovative delivery robot in Miami. At Mister O1, we’re always looking for creative ways to enhance the guest experience, and robotic delivery represents an exciting step forward in convenience and innovation,” said Chef Renato Viola, Master Chef at Mister O1. “We’re proud to continue to lead our industry with cutting-edge delivery solutions.”

“Uber Eats is thrilled to expand our partnership with Serve Robotics, bringing autonomous delivery to the vibrant streets of Miami,” said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber. “We’re always exploring different ways to enhance the delivery experience, and this latest innovation makes getting your favorite meals even more effortless and fun.”

Serve’s Miami launch further strengthens its position as a leader in autonomous delivery and marks a key milestone in its strategic plan to deploy 2,000 robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

To learn more about Serve Robotics, visit https://www.serverobotics.com/ .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good® , from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 570 locations system-wide, including over 370 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 200 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | X: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

About Mister O1

Mister O1 is a renowned pizzeria celebrated for its traditional Italian thin-crust pizzas, complemented by fresh salads and antipasti crafted from a blend of locally sourced and premium imported Italian ingredients. Founded by Chef Renato Viola, Mister O1 seamlessly fuses authenticity with innovation, offering guests a distinctive and memorable dining experience. With over 20 locations across Florida and Texas, the brand continues to expand, bringing its signature flavors to Georgia this spring.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Serve intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding Serve's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Serve's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Serve's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in its subsequent filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Serve undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

