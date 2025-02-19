Marotta Controls Delivers 50,000th CoRe® Valve to Rocket Lab

MONTVILLE, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls , a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced a significant milestone with the delivery of its 50,000th CoRe® Flow Control valve to Rocket Lab, a global leader in launch services and space systems. Developed by Marotta and launched in 2018, the CoRe product line features a series of commercially available and reusable solenoid valves designed for complex commercial launch vehicle applications. CoRe valves are direct derivatives of those used during the pioneering days of 1960s space exploration, reflecting decades of expertise in precision engineering.

“Our relationship with Rocket Lab proves the value, versatility, and reliability of the CoRe product line, a valve series designed around common, high volume production components. 50,000 valves and counting, this design strategy leverages Marotta’s legacy technologies for the next generation of space transportation and exploration,” said Max Wolfinger, Vice President, Space Systems, Marotta. “At the same time, system developers capitalize on lower costs and shorter lead times.”

Marotta has supplied hardware to Rocket Lab since 2020, ultimately expanding its involvement with the Neutron program. This partnership has led to the rapid development of several new and modified products to support Neutron, Rocket Lab’s medium-lift launch vehicle. As the CoRe product line continues to grow, Marotta has expanded its offerings up to 14 base part numbers with a multitude of additional variants tailored to specific customer applications.

Marotta Controls continues to enhance its production capabilities to meet increasing demand, scaling production with a growing staff of skilled technicians, automation, and modern manufacturing efficiencies. Marotta has rapidly expanded valve production to support the launch vehicle market, growing output by 25% or more each year, and expects to ship 20,0000 CoRe valves in 2025. The company remains committed to innovation, consistently introducing new configurations to support the evolving needs of the space industry.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems , shipboard and sub-sea applications , satellites , launch vehicles , and aircraft systems . With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

