News from North Macedonia: First Division Clubs Brera Strumica and Brera Tiverija Strengthen Their Squads for the Spring Championship Following the Men’s and Women’s Winter 2024-25 Transfer Window





The Brera Strumica team against Pelister in the Macedonian First Football League, on February 16, 2025

Dublin, Ireland and Strumica, North Macedonia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the winter 2024-25 transfer window, Brera Holdings PLC’s (Nasdaq: BREA) portfolio clubs in North Macedonia, Brera Strumica and Brera Tiverija, are pleased to announce several exciting signings that they believe will strengthen their squads ahead of the spring championship. These additions reflect the clubs' ongoing commitment to player development and the expansion of their talent pathways, particularly from Africa and Eastern Europe.

Brera Strumica (Men’s Team)

Fodey Travali (Midfielder) – A 23-year-old former youth national team player for Gambia, with experience in Cyprus, Turkey, and Estonia

Dragan Bilbia (Defender) – A 22-year-old Bosnian defender, formerly with Radički Srem and Rudar Prijedor, and a youth international for Bosnia

Fahd Nzengue (Forward) – A 24-year-old Gabonese forward with experience in Slovenia's first and second divisions

Hadji Drame (Right Wing) – A 24-year-old Mali-born winger with a history in Estonia, Georgia, and Armenia

Filip Mihailov (Midfielder/Attacker) – A 26-year-old versatile player with experience in North Macedonia and Austria, returning to Brera Strumica for the spring season

Zoran Ivanovski (Wing) – A 24-year-old winger with experience in North Macedonia's top leagues, returning to Brera Strumica for the spring season

Hristijan Jankuloski (Defender) – A 23-year-old Macedonian defender with previous experience in Australia and Macedonia

Mihail Milevski (Midfielder/Defender) – A 22-year-old versatile player from Bitola, North Macedonia, joining from FK Novaci in North Macedonia

Brera Tiverija (Women’s Team)

Christine Nafula (Forward) – A 33-year-old Kenyan forward with extensive experience in Africa, Europe, and Turkey, bringing international flair to Brera Tiverija’s attack

Christine Nafula (Forward) – A 33-year-old Kenyan forward with extensive experience in Africa, Europe, and Turkey, bringing international flair to Brera Tiverija's attack

Danche Karpuzovska (Midfielder/Forward) – A 22-year-old from Strumica, returning after playing for ZFK Plackovica, ZFK Vardar, and ZFK Ljuboten

Brera Tiverija’s women’s team is currently top of the league and proudly holds the title of "winter champions," showcasing their strength and determination. The team expects the addition of Nafula and Karpuzovska to further solidify their already impressive squad as they aim to maintain their position at the top in the spring.

Both Brera Strumica and Brera Tiverija are proud to continue developing player pathways from Africa and Eastern Europe, reinforcing their commitment to building competitive squads with diverse international talent. These new signings are expected to bring fresh energy and expertise, positioning the teams for a successful second half of the season.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying sixth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

