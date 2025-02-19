CTERA Celebrates Record Growth with Breakthroughs in Data Intelligence and Ransomware Protection

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a hybrid cloud data platform leader, today announced a record-breaking year marked by accelerated international growth, key executive hires, and groundbreaking innovations in cyber storage and AI. Capping off the year, the company secured an $80m growth investment from PSG Equity to fuel its next phase of growth.

CTERA’s edge-to-cloud file services annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 35%, with the Asia-Pacific region growing by 82%. Additionally, CTERA experienced 60% growth in the government segment and doubled the number of customers generating 7-digit ARR, underscoring its value proposition for organizations navigating hybrid cloud and distributed data challenges.

“2024 has been a transformational year for CTERA,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “Our clear vision and deep customer relationships have enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the hybrid cloud storage market, helping enterprises modernize their IT strategies while safeguarding their most valuable asset— their data. As we look ahead, with PSG Equity’s investment, CTERA is poised to enable organizations to harness the potential of AI in unlocking new levels of efficiency, intelligence, and overall business impact.”

CTERA extended its hybrid cloud data platform into the AI arena with the introduction of CTERA Data Intelligence, a new AI-first offering designed to connect private enterprise data, with AI services with efficient distributed ingestion and end-to-end permission enforcement.

“Over the past year, enterprise AI has become a top priority for nearly every IT organization. While the potential of AI is transformational, the primary challenge lies in adapting data platforms to support the new AI workflows securely and efficiently,” said Liran Eshel, Chairman and Co-Founder, CTERA. “CTERA remains committed to being at the forefront in delivering solutions that empower customers to not only simplify and modernize their IT environments with confidence, but to leverage evolving technologies that can maximum their business advantage.”

CTERA also expanded its executive team with the strategic additions of Cheryle Cushion as SVP of Marketing, Peter Mulvihill as VP of North America Sales, and Klaus Seidl as VP of EMEA. To meet the demands of 2024 and expected growth in the year ahead, CTERA also promoted Daryl Tan to VP of APAC Sales, Shannon Pope to VP of Customer Success and Michael Ivanov to VP of Product Marketing.

Additional 2024 highlights included:

CTERA is the global leader in secure edge-to-cloud file services, enabling enterprises to manage and protect their data across distributed environments. With a focus on security, scalability, and seamless integration, CTERA's Hybrid Cloud Data Platform empowers organizations to unify their file services and AI data management strategies under a single, secure umbrella. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.