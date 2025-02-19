Heritage Distilling Co. Announces Sell Out of First Run of 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima Bourbon; Announces Passing $200,000 Raised for Military Charities

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, announced that in response to its initial release of 2,200 bottles of its Salute Series: “Battle of Iwo Jima: 80 th Anniversary Edition” in partnership with the Marine Raider Foundation (MRF), it will be releasing one final batch of 2,000 bottles commemorating the battle, which took place over five weeks between February 19, 1944 and March 26, 1944.

“The response to our initial release of 2,200 bottles of this 80th Anniversary bourbon commemorating the Battle of Iwo Jima was greater than we anticipated, selling out in a matter of a few weeks. Given the response and request for more, we’ve elected to complete one final run of bottles to service the expressed requests for our customers,” said Sara Kellerman, military veteran, co-founder and vice president of Heritage Distilling Company’s Salute Series line of spirits.

In just the first three weeks of sales from the initial bottling run, the product generated nearly $200,000 in retail sales value and nearly $20,000 in donations for the Marine Raider Foundation to support their mission of addressing unmet needs, building resiliency and preserving the legacy of Raiders, past and present.

“This latest release under our Salute Series line of products shows we are able to create compelling products that resonate with active duty and retired military and first responder communities,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO and co-founder of Heritage Distilling. “The margins on this product line are industry leading, led by our direct-to-consumer route to market, followed by the increasing demand we are seeing from the wholesale distribution channel as word of the product grows. This approach allows us to direct a significant portion of the sales to carefully vetted non-profit charities who do great work every day to support our active duty and retired military and first responders and their families.”

The Salute Series is the first-of-its-kind spirits line branded and marketed for the people on the front lines, those who have retired from previous service and their families. The Salute Series brand stands as its own full line of premium whiskies and bourbons in the broader HDC portfolio, and is the fastest growing piece of the Company’s volume and revenue. Each label is geared towards specific operators in the military and first responder community, allowing those who have been on the ground, or worn specific badges or insignias, to claim as their own the product that speaks the most to them and tells their story. Each bottle sold raises money for non-profit charities supporting the military and first responder communities. Since the launch of the Salute Series, more than $200,000 has been raised for these worthy charities under HDC’s program.

The latest 80th Anniversary of Iwo Jima bottle hints at the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning image of the American flag on Mount Suribachi, a symbol of American resilience and determination, while focusing on the intensity of the warriors who were on the ground executing the mission.

Exclusive features of the “Iwo Jima: 80th Anniversary Edition” include:

Bottled at “Howitzer strength,” this 105-proof straight bourbon whiskey has been aged for 5 years, offering a bold and robust flavor profile.

The label features exclusive art by Michael Solovey, whose work helps bring the Salute Series to life. The design reflects the black volcanic ash that covers Iwo Jima, tying the whiskey to the battle’s historical context.

Customers who purchase two bottles will receive a frameable lithograph by Michael Solovey titled “GUNG HO,” inspired by the iconic flag-raising and designed to honor the Marine Corps' enduring spirit.



About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement and sustainable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated results or benefits anticipated from Heritage’s new product launch and the implications that may come from it.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks of expanding sales and revenue due to the introduction of new products or the announcement of new partnerships that would be expected to result therefrom. These and other risks concerning Heritage’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

