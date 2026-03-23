IP Strategy Highlights ZenO’s Public Beta for Real-World AI Data on Story

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”) today highlighted the public beta launch of ZenO, a Story ecosystem project focused on real-world data collection for training physical AI systems.

ZenO enables users to capture first-person audio, video, and image data using smart glasses and mobile devices, which is then anonymized and structured for AI training. This supports the development of robotics and embodied AI systems that require real-world, rights-cleared datasets. The global robotics market is projected to exceed $218 billion by 2031, with physical AI systems increasingly reliant on large-scale, real-world datasets – highlighting the need for data that is not only high quality, but also verifiable and rights-cleared for commercial use.1

The launch addresses a recognized gap in physical AI development. Robots and embodied models trained on scraped web data or simulations struggle with everyday tasks that require real environmental context. ZenO's beta validates the end-to-end flow from capture through anonymization and structured metadata tagging, with the initial 6 to 8 week run successfully focused on proving the pipeline at scale. ZenO recently joined NVIDIA Inception, giving it access to GPU infrastructure and go-to-market support as it builds toward enterprise-grade data supply for robotics.

Contributors earn rewards for data collection, then receive a share of downstream stablecoin revenue if their datasets are sold, aligning incentives with data quality rather than one-time labeling tasks. ZenO's roadmap includes writing metadata and licensing information onto Story, enabling automated revenue distribution and transparent licensing for AI training data at the point of registration.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, ZenO represents a key step toward building scalable supply of verifiable, human-sourced data for AI systems operating in physical environments.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Blockchain. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the projected revenue of the global robotics market, increasing reliance on large-scale, real-world datasets for physical AI systems, the need for high-quality, rights-cleared data, and ZenO’s ability to build toward enterprise-grade data supply for robotics or represent a key step toward building scalable supply of verifiable, human-sourced data for AI systems operating in physical environments.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

(800) 595-3550

ir@ipstrategy.co