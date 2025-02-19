DP World’s Latin America Terminals Achieve Record-Setting Growth in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four of DP World’s port terminals across Latin America achieved record-breaking container-handling volumes in 2024, mirroring the company’s global success and reaffirming its strategic vision for the region. DP World handled an unprecedented 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) globally in 2024, marking an 8.3% year-over-year increase despite challenges in international trade.

The record performance of DP World’s terminals in Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru highlights the company’s long-term infrastructure investments aimed at enhancing capacity and optimizing efficiency.

Key milestones include:

Brazil’s Port of Santos saw record container throughput following a major expansion of its container operations and the introduction of new services, which drove a 14% increase to over 1.25 million TEUs.

The Dominican Republic’s Port of Caucedo made several infrastructure investments that significantly enhanced cargo handling volume and efficiency, enabling it to surpass 1.7 million TEUs.

Ecuador’s Port of Posorja launched new service routes, driving an 87% surge in container throughput to nearly 1 million TEUs, making it the country’s No. 1 port by market share after five years of operations.

Peru’s Port of Callao marked the inauguration of its completed Bicentennial Pier expansion, which contributed to double-digit volume growth resulting in a record-setting 1.96 million TEUs, the largest volume of cargo ever carried by a port terminal in Peru.

These enhancements have positioned DP World’s Latin American ports as vital gateways to global trade, fostering economic development across the region. DP World now boasts the capacity to handle more than 100 million TEUs across its operations in 78 countries.

DP World’s continued investments are transforming Latin America’s trade infrastructure, enhancing global connectivity, and solidifying the region’s role in international supply chains.

At the Port of Santos, DP World invested $50 million in new port equipment in the latest phase of its $85 million terminal expansion project. The new equipment will expand operating capacity to 1.7 million TEUs, boosting DP World’s ability to support Brazil’s strong economic growth. Last year, the company announced a new agreement with Rumo, the country’s leading railway operator, to build a new terminal for grains and fertilizers that will add 12.5 million tons of operating capacity per year.

In the Dominican Republic, acquisitions of new yard equipment– including one ship-to-shore (STS) crane, electric ITVs, and scanners – complemented its previous berth expansion to strengthen the port’s operational capabilities and enhance efficiency. The port also experienced a 39% increase in occupancy at the Caucedo Economic Zone, driving higher cargo volumes and further solidifying Caucedo’s position as a key logistics and trade hub for the region.

In Ecuador, the Port of Posorja’s rapid expansion underscores the country’s growing trade significance, supported by world-class infrastructure and improved shipping routes. Last month, DP World announced an upcoming berth expansion that will boost Posorja’s position as a key regional and global trade hub. Similarly, Peru’s record volumes reflect increased trade activity and operational efficiencies that reinforce its status as a critical hub on South America’s west coast.

The company’s strategic expansion efforts remain resilient amid global trade disruptions, including those affecting the Red Sea. By developing advanced logistics solutions and upgrading port infrastructure, DP World ensures seamless trade flows across key markets.

Morten Johansen, COO of DP World Americas, said: “The remarkable growth at our Latin American terminals is a testament to DP World’s long-term investment strategy. We are committed to advancing these ports into the most efficient, high-performing terminals in the region, supporting trade expansion and economic development. Our goal is not only to increase capacity but also to create sustainable opportunities that drive prosperity across Latin America.”

DP World remains dedicated to strengthening global supply chains by modernizing infrastructure, expanding capacity, and creating new trade opportunities in Latin America and beyond. For more information, visit DP World.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

