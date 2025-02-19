Command Alkon Set to Introduce Innovative & Scalable Cloud Technology at Annual World of Asphalt/Agg1 Show in St. Louis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to introduce Command Cloud™ to the Aggregate and Asphalt markets during the World of Asphalt/Agg1 show, taking place from March 25-27, 2024, in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitors can find Command Alkon at Booth 6161, where the company will highlight their next generation of solutions for material suppliers designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive profitability.

"We are eager to introduce Command Cloud to the bulk materials marketplace at World of Asphalt/Agg1 this year," said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. "This event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders and present the modern, cloud-based technology approach we have available for aggregate suppliers and asphalt producers to move forward with centralized production and business processes that drive operational performance and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers.”

At this year’s show, Command Alkon will showcase advancements with Command Cloud, a unified cloud technology platform that addresses all heavy building materials needs, including aggregates, asphalt, cement, ready mix concrete, and concrete products. The Command Cloud solutions build on the strong foundation of Command Alkon’s in-market, core products for bulk scale ticketing, Apex, and Asphalt production and overhead loadout, Libra, that are in place in over 12,000 quarries, plants, and sites around the globe.

Command Cloud delivers secure, scalable, and reliable solutions for all the business process needs of material suppliers. From raw materials management and production automation to sales, quoting, scale and bulk dispatch, Command Cloud optimizes key processes with integrated scale ticketing, offers customer portals for collaboration and eTicket sharing, and manages fleet telematics and third-party haulers. Additionally, seamless billing, invoicing and online payment processing ensure a more efficient and connected workflow across teams.

Command Cloud harnesses the full spectrum of cloud-native advantages, ensuring scalability, resiliency, global reach, security, and exceptional resource efficiency. Unlike traditional databases, Command Cloud solutions, powered by no SQL technology, effortlessly scale to handle peak demand and deliver a consistent and secure user experience. With uncompromising uptime and resilience, Command Cloud is designed to withstand and swiftly recover from disruptions, reduce total cost of ownership, and remove operational complexities.

“Harnessing the power of the cloud, our solutions are built to help our customers streamline their business operations through more efficient allocation of production resources, reduced downtime, and better handling during peak demand and load times,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer. “This cloud-native strategy allows our teams to leverage the most advanced technologies in the market today, like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and IoT, driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities for this great industry.”

Recognizing the importance of infusing UX into the design process, Command Alkon has invested in delivering a new, modern, and familiar interface, designed to meet the unique needs and demands of the industry. This new interface is easier to learn, easier to use, and available on any desktop or mobile device, as well as incorporating next-generation analytics dashboards that can be configured to visualize business performance metrics and drive profitability.

Command Cloud's open API approach gives businesses the flexibility to customize their system architecture. Through the Connected Partner Program, businesses can integrate with a portfolio of innovative technology providers and complementary technology solutions. Using API services, materials supply operations can couple the value of Command Alkon core solutions with other leading industry solutions to create their unique technology landscape to meet their specific business objectives.

Visit Command Alkon in Booth 6161 at World of Asphalt/AGG1 where they will be hosting a regular schedule of in-booth demonstrations of their solutions for Aggregate Suppliers and Asphalt Producers. You can find a detailed schedule of in-booth demonstrations here.

Additionally, the company will offer a press conference in their booth on Wednesday, March 26th from 2:00-2:45pm, and all participating media is invited to attend. To learn more about Command Alkon, visit the company’s website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

