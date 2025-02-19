WattEV adds Tesla Semis to its growing zero-emission fleet at Port of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of heavy-duty freight electrification services and facilities, today announced an agreement with Tesla to take delivery of 40 Semi heavy-duty electric trucks in 2026.

As part of the agreement, WattEV has taken delivery of two Semis to expand its freight-hauling service range in 2025. This represents the first use of Tesla Semis at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, the nation’s largest port complex.

“We’re glad to see Tesla Semis deployed at Port of Long Beach,” said Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach. “This is another step forward towards increased adoption and our commitment to elimination of heavy-duty freight emissions at the port.”

WattEV has been leading the freight electrification market with a growing network of charging depots in California.

“Tesla Semi is the only truck in the market that can deliver 500 miles on a single charge, with superb energy efficiency and fast charging,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV.

WattEV is focused on a high-mileage duty cycle, achieving as much as 550 miles a day on certain routes in California. The company plans to include Tesla Gen-IV chargers at its depots while growing its fleet with Semis in 2026 and beyond.

“We’ve been future-proofing all our charging depots to allow for the transition from CCS charging to megawatt charging with MCS,” said Youssefzadeh. “Our collaboration with Tesla is another major milestone as we expand our network to electrify freight on more routes throughout California and beyond.”

About WattEV

WattEV’s mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company plans to have 100 charging stations in operation by 2035.

