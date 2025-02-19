Multiple Sclerosis Market Size to Hit USD 43.40 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.00% - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple Sclerosis Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Multiple Sclerosis Market size is projected to grow from USD 23.64 billion in 2023 to USD 43.40 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The substantial growth is led by progress in MS therapies, rising demand for immunosuppressive and immunostimulant drugs, and heightened awareness of the disease along with improvements in healthcare in developing countries. The market is also aided by the increasing rate of MS cases worldwide, in addition to the continued efforts to design effective treatments.

Various factors are driving the development of the MS market, such as drug formulation advancements, novel treatment avenues such as injectables, and expansion in healthcare infrastructure. Government initiatives and continued research to know more about multiple sclerosis and its treatments are also helping drive market growth. Increased occurrences of MS, particularly in the developed world, also play their part in growing drug demand.





Key Multiple Sclerosis Companies Profiled:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Copaxone, Austedo

Pfizer Inc. - Braftovi, Mylotarg

Biogen - Tecfidera, Avonex, Tysabri

Bayer AG - Betaseron, Cladribine

Sanofi - Aubagio, Lemtrada

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Ocrevus, Rituxan

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. - Gilenya

Merck & Co., Inc. - Rebif, Mavenclad

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - Entyvio

Horizon Therapeutics plc - Krystexxa

Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 23.64 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 43.40 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis and advancements in treatment options.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Class

In 2023, the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market was led by the immunosuppressants segment, with a huge share of 63.9%. This is because immunosuppressive therapies have been extensively used and are critical in treating MS. The immunostimulants segment, however, is the fastest-growing segment in the market. Immunostimulants, which promote the body's immune system to fight MS, are on the rise as they can offer more potent treatment. With continued progress in research and growing awareness of their advantages, the segment of immunostimulants is likely to witness rapid development, opening new avenues in MS therapy development.

By Route of Administration

In 2023, the injectable market captured 54.5% of the share in the Multiple Sclerosis market. Injectables are favored because of their instant effectiveness in the control of MS symptoms and hence find a central place in treatment. Yet, oral administration is expected to register the maximum growth during the forecast period. Oral pills provide convenience, user-friendliness, and non-invasive delivery compared to injections, which is attractive to patients. With growing awareness and availability of oral treatments, this segment is likely to grow substantially, offering a more convenient alternative for Multiple Sclerosis management.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital pharmacies segment was the leading distribution channel category in 2023, with a 47.5% market share. Hospital pharmacies are significant points for prescription fill because MS treatments are complicated. The retail pharmacies segment, however, is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period as a result of expanding patient access to MS medications via retail outlets and online shopping platforms. Retail pharmacies are emerging as a significant channel, offering easier accessibility and convenience to MS patients.

Multiple Sclerosis Market Segments

By Drug Class

Immunosuppressants

Immunostimulants

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Regional Insights

North America led the MS market in 2023, mainly because of its developed healthcare infrastructure, high rates of adoption of novel therapies, and increasing number of MS patients needing ongoing treatment. The availability of large pharmaceutical players and robust healthcare policies also made North America a leader in the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growing healthcare spending, enhancement of health infrastructure, and rising populations. MS awareness is sharply rising in countries such as China and India, thereby triggering a heightened demand for injectable and oral drugs. The region is further supported by rising sales of MS drugs over e-commerce channels.

Recent Developments

In November 2024 , the National Multiple Sclerosis Society awarded USD 1 million to researchers at Case Western Reserve University to explore new approaches for treating Multiple Sclerosis. This funding underscores ongoing efforts to advance treatment options and further understand the disease.

, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society awarded USD 1 million to researchers at Case Western Reserve University to explore new approaches for treating Multiple Sclerosis. This funding underscores ongoing efforts to advance treatment options and further understand the disease. In July 2024 , the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved a new formulation of ocrelizumab (Ocrevus 920mg solution for injection) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis in adults. This approval is a significant step forward in providing more effective treatment options for patients.

, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved a new formulation of ocrelizumab (Ocrevus 920mg solution for injection) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis in adults. This approval is a significant step forward in providing more effective treatment options for patients. In March 2024, Biogen announced the launch of its new MS therapy aimed at providing a safer and more effective treatment option for those living with the progressive forms of MS. The drug, expected to be a game-changer in MS care, addresses unmet patient needs with its advanced mechanism of action.





