Manatt Welcomes Leading Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Partner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, announced today the addition of Financial Services Partner James Williams in the Firm’s Los Angeles office. An experienced advisor in securities and venture finance with a particular focus on blockchain and fintech innovation, Williams deepens Manatt’s cryptocurrency and digital assets capabilities across the country and especially on the West Coast.

“As innovation rapidly disrupts the financial services industry, James brings a sophisticated understanding of all things crypto and blockchain and strengthens our national bench of professionals representing both emerging and established entities in this space,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “He will be an invaluable addition to our nationally recognized fintech practice, led by Brian Korn, and adds more depth to our emerging companies and venture capital capabilities, led by Rich McDerby. In addition, James’ arrival complements the recent growth that our Digital and Technology group, led by Tom Michael, has been experiencing, including the additions of AI and privacy and data security partner Tod Cohen and venture capital and consumer technology partner Vejay Lalla.”

With an extensive background in domestic and international regulatory issues affecting token issuers, digital asset exchanges and asset managers, Williams counsels his clients through all aspects of capital formation, on- and off-shore project structuring, and token modeling. He routinely acts as global coordinating counsel for international projects and is one of a handful of go-to U.S. lawyers called upon to design and advise on public distributions. Williams represents domestic and foreign crypto asset issuers, exchanges, market makers, investors and developers as they navigate the challenges and opportunities within the digital asset industry, offering guidance on both the transactional and regulatory fronts.

“James brings a wealth of experience in cryptocurrency and blockchain, particularly with SEC and regulatory compliance, which will greatly build on Manatt’s stellar reputation as a leading advisor in the digital assets ecosystem,” said Manatt Financial Services Leader Craig Miller. “In conjunction with the recent arrival of Mike Katz in New York and with Brian’s leadership, James will be an integral addition to our team as we continue to expand our capabilities in this space, especially for our West Coast clients in technology, entertainment, financial services and more.”

Also an experienced advisor in the Web 3.0 space, Williams is trusted by some of the leading global consumer brands, film studios, professional sports teams and entertainment companies. Prior to joining Manatt, he held executive and leadership roles representing cryptocurrency stakeholders in all aspects of their business and growing companies to a global scale. He also served as an independent consultant for venture capital and crypto fund clients, as well as spent a decade as CEO of a leading fashion company with experience counseling brand and lifestyle companies.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a firm that is at the cutting edge of strategy and innovation within the digital assets industry and in everything they do,” Williams said. “As we embrace the unlimited potential within the crypto and blockchain landscape for clients in every sector of business, I look forward to collaborating with my brilliant legal and consulting colleagues to help our clients capitalize on these new opportunities.”

Williams is the latest to join Manatt’s bench of legal and consulting professionals across core industry sectors, including Financial Services (Warren Biro, Haley Fiallo, Mike Katz, Jessica Sklute, Troy Zander); Cross-Industry Corporate and Finance (Bill Broome); Digital and Technology (Tod Cohen and Vejay Lalla); Government and Regulatory (Richard Leib); Health Care (Joshua Tauber, Haider Andazola, Patrick Brennan, Doug Brown, Tom Cassels, Pat Cerundolo, Richard Cho, Christina (Chrissy) Farr, Dr. Shamiram (Shami) Feinglass, Erin Estey Hertzog, Kendall Hussey, Jason Klimek, Anna Lansky, Ross Margulies, John O’Brien, Tina Papagiannopoulos, Lisa Sbrana, Melindah Sharma, Alexander Somodevilla, Jerome (Jerry) Tichner, Mark Wietecha, and Shaina Zurlin); and Cross-Industry Litigation (Schuyler G. Carroll and Kareem A. Salem).

He received his J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of California, Riverside.

