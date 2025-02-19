Top-Producing LO Chris Franquemont Boomerangs Back to Rate After Brief Stint with CrossCountry





CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, continues to prove that top producers choose to build their careers at the company. After a short time with CrossCountry, Chris Franquemont, a dominant loan originator in the Denver market, has returned to Rate—reinforcing the company’s unmatched ability to help loan officers (LOs) maximize their production and serve their customers at the highest level.

A 20-year industry veteran, Franquemont has built a reputation as a top-performing LO in Denver, consistently delivering high-volume production and strategic financing solutions for homebuyers. In 2024 alone, he funded $38 million across 103 loans, helping families secure homeownership with expert guidance and efficiency. His decision to return to Rate is a testament to the company’s industry-leading platform, progressive AI technology, and end-to-end support system—one that empowers LOs to significantly grow their businesses.

"Providing an exceptional customer experience is my top priority. Aligning with Rate allows me to put families in the best position to win homes and makes the mortgage process faster and easier than ever," said Franquemont. "The combination of Rate’s streamlined processes, cutting-edge technology, and talented personnel create the ideal environment to support my customers on their homeownership journey. Rate absolutely stands apart from the competition in its ability to provide this superior experience."

Franquemont’s return underscores the competitive advantage Rate offers to top producers. LOs at Rate consistently outperform industry benchmarks.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Chris back to Rate. With his incredible track record in the Denver market, Chris is a valuable addition to our team," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. "We’re excited to support his current business and work alongside him to expand his reach, serving both his customers and referral partners with the highest caliber of service in the industry."

Rate has consistently attracted and retained top-producing LOs by offering a proven framework for exponential growth that competitors struggle to match. The company’s advanced AI-driven technology, comprehensive infrastructure, and national footprint provide unparalleled advantages, reaffirming that when it comes to long-term success, top producers choose Rate.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service.

Honors and awards include:

Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet (2023)

HousingWire's Tech100 award for FlashClose℠ (2020), MyAccount (2022), and Language Access Program (2023)

#2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders

Most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years

Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years

Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years

Visit rate.com for more information.

Press Contact

press@rate.com