Ever After Foods and Bühler Collaborate to Scale Cultivated Meat Production and Distribution

KEMPTTHAL, Switzerland and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodtech innovator Ever After Foods (EAF) and global food leader Bühler today announced an expansive cultivated meat collaboration to help food producers around the globe produce cultivated meat efficiently at mass scale. Bühler and Ever After Foods will work together to bring a commercial-scale cultivated meat production system, which allows commercial production at ten-fold lower scale than existing technologies, to market.

Bühler aims to foster the development of equipment to enable market-ready, sustainable, healthy, and affordable cellular products that can address increasingly complex food system challenges, reduce environmental impact and improve food security. Ever After Foods provides the technology to deliver commercial-scale production systems specifically designed to meet the needs of the cultivated meat sector.

“The global food chain faces significant challenges if we are to successfully and sustainably feed our growing population. How we produce and consume protein will continue to change, and requires a transition of our protein system to deliver this. Powering cultivated meat production at scale with a patented production system, Ever After Foods will help the food industry keep pace with the protein demands of a growing global population,” noted Ian Roberts, CTO at Bühler.

Dedicated to leading a new era of scalability and sustainability for cultivated meat, Ever After Foods is working closely with select cultivated meat companies and top leaders in the food industry to accelerate the development and global deployment of its proprietary edible packed-bed (EPB™) technology platform. Ever After Foods is actively creating scalable production solutions for clients, and its collaboration with Bühler will pave the way for dedicated and continued support of production solutions in the sector.

“The cultivated meat industry must move beyond relying on pharma-based technologies and adopt solutions specifically designed for food production,” said Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of Ever After Foods. “Our strategic collaboration with Bühler, a global leader in food equipment, is a critical step toward delivering scalable and efficient technologies that empower cultivated meat producers and food companies to bring their products to market. Together, we are driving the development of tailored solutions to sustainably scale cultivated meat production.”

With Ever After Foods, cultivated meat producers can reduce production costs by over 90% while achieving unparalleled production efficiency. Alongside these advancements, Ever After Foods’ platform offers key biological advantages, including enhanced nutritional value and superior flavor.

The company has successfully demonstrated its technology in collaboration with industry partners enabling the natural production of both muscle and fat tissues for beef, chicken, duck, and fish cells. This ensures an exceptional replication of conventional animal-derived meat in taste, texture, and overall experience. Ever After Foods provides the cutting-edge production platform partners need to scale and achieve high-yield cultivated meat production.

About Bühler

Bühler holds a leading position in the global food and feed industry, contributing to feeding over 2 billion people every day. Bühler brings expertise in processing technologies, a deep knowledge of the cost competitive food and feed markets, and global access to those markets. Bühler is supporting new applications and technology developments in these fields, that would allow to considerably reduce the environmental footprint of the food and feed industry.

About Ever After Foods

Ever After Foods is transforming cultivated meat production with its proprietary technology platform, designed to create scalable and cost-efficient production systems. By producing slaughter-free, ethical, and delicious premium meat products, Ever After Foods is paving the way for a sustainable future. Committed to bringing cultivated meat to the mass market, the company is redefining how cultivated meat is produced at scale.

Learn more at https://everafterfoods.com/.



