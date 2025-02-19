Bidding opens for Porsche and RM Sotheby’s 911 S/T auction in support of the American Red Cross disaster relief

Atlanta, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and RM Sotheby’s are auctioning a unique 911 S/T. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the American Red Cross to help people affected by disasters big and small, including the recent wildfires in California, the flooding in North Carolina and countless other crises.

Additional items in the auction include a limited-edition 911 S/T Porsche Design timepiece and an exclusive owner’s manual pouch signed by Director of the GT model line, Andreas Preuninger.

The auction runs until Thursday, February 20th via RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform.

The 911 S/T is number 1,919 of the 1,963 vehicles created to mark the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911. It is the only 911 S/T to be sold from PCNA’s internal vehicle pool to date, and the only one in the United States not yet assigned to a customer. Many connected to Porsche have contributed their time and energy to the auction, including actor Orlando Bloom who lent his support to raise awareness of the sale, and RM Sotheby’s who are waving their usual fees to maximize the amount that reaches the Red Cross.

“This auction is not just about a rare car, it’s about making a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “We are proud to offer support through the partnership with RM Sotheby’s and the American Red Cross, whose work has been so vital for many Americans.”

The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country each year – from single family home fires to extreme weather events affecting entire communities – providing help and hope to people in times of need. Since the outbreak of the fires in California, the Red Cross has provided over 14,500 overnight stays shelter, 128,000 meals, as well as over 102,000 relief supplies such as flashlights, face masks, water and other essentials to those directly affected.

Vehicle Details

The 911 S/T available for auction has already been meticulously run-in (to a pre-prescribed checklist) in Europe to a total of 932-miles or 1,500 kilometers by the preparation team based in Stuttgart – a process that has included detailed checks on every aspect of the car, both visually and mechanically. The vehicle is unregistered and has covered 956 miles and is ready to be enjoyed as its creators intended.

The car has the optional Heritage Design Package, celebrating 60 years of the Porsche 911. Painted in Shore Blue Metallic, an exclusive color for this package, the wheels are in the color Ceramica, also reserved exclusively for this variant. The classic Porsche crest from the original 911 adorns the front and is also on the center caps of the wheels, the steering wheel, the headrests and the car key. Underscoring this unique 911 S/T's historic roots is a 4.0 liter, naturally aspirated flat-six engine developing 518 hp, connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The interior features Full Bucket Seats with cloth seat centers in Classic Cognac with black pinstripes – another homage to heritage. Two-tone simi-aniline leather trim in Black/Classic Cognac with extensive leather surrounds, a roof lining in perforated Dinamica, and other elements from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur round out the package. The Porsche logo and the 911 S/T model designation are in gold.

In addition, the car up for auction also has various options that further enhance its enthusiast appeal and touring capability, including the front axle lift system, which provides greater ground clearance at the touch of a button to navigate speed bumps or driveways, and extended range 23.7- gallon fuel tank, auto-dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, rear Park Assist and the BOSE Surround Sound audio system.

The 911 S/T is offered without reserve. Potential bidders can find more information and the registration process at rmsothebys.com.

Orlando Bloom’s video supporting the auction can be seen here: Instagram.com/PorscheUSA

